Americans Send Five to AHL Camp in Belleville

Published on October 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, along with Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson are proud to announce the team has five players attending American Hockey League Camp in Belleville.

Goalie: Marco Costantini

Defensemen: Sam Sedley, Andre Anania, and Braidan Simmons-Fisher.

Forward: Carter Savoie

Mark Duarte, who played with the Americans last season, but is not signed for 2025-2026, will also be at Senators camp. The Americans still own his ECHL rights.

"Our guys will get a great opportunity to show their skills and abilities." Allen Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson.

The Americans open their 17th training camp this Friday morning in Allen, with the return of Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson, who led the team to four straight championships in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

The Americans will play a pair of preseason games against the Tulsa Oilers, with the lone game in DFW coming on October 9th at NYTEX Sports Centre in Northeast Tarrant County.

The home opener will be on Friday, October 24th against the Kansas City Mavericks at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.







ECHL Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.