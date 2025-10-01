Komets Sign Veteran Jalen Smereck

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that veteran defenseman Jalen Smereck has agreed to terms for the upcoming season. The Komets will start training camp on Monday, October 6, at the Parkview SportOne Ice House. Tickets for all regular-season home games are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and at komets.com.

Smereck, 28, started his pro career logging two games and registering an assist with the Komets during the 2017-2018 season. Last season, the 6'0 lefty skated with Toledo, notching 46 points (8g, 38a) during the regular season, and added 14 assists during the playoffs, helping the Walleye to the Kelly Cup Final. In 252 ECHL games, the Detroit, Michigan, native has scored 41 goals, 174 assists for 215 total points.

"To add a veteran defenseman like Jalen right before training camp is just tremendous," said head coach Jesse Kallechy. "He's one of the best defenders who distributes the puck very well, and he will make us more dynamic at the blueline."

The Komets will play an exhibition game at Trine University on Sunday, October 12, at 2:00 p.m. against Iowa.

