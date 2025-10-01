Stingrays Invite Four Players to 2025 Training Camp

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forwards Scott Docherty, Cooper Fensterstock, Michael Moran and defenseman Kevin Weaver-Vitale have been invited to the Stingrays 2025 Training Camp, presented by Ethos Athletic Club.

Docherty, 29, joins Stingrays Training Camp after playing in 47 games last season for the Columbus River Dragons of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). The 6'5, 209 pound forward had 16 points (8g, 8a) and logged 103 penalty minutes, second most on the River Dragons.

Fensterstock, a native of Charlotte, NC, comes to camp after breaking into professional hockey last season with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). He played in two games, scoring two goals for the Marksmen after three years with NCAA DIII SUNY-Geneseo. The forward tallied 48 points (19g, 29a) in 69 career games for Geneseo.

Moran enters camp after four years with the Quad City Storm of the SPHL and has experience in the ECHL. He played in 17 games with the Iowa Heartlanders on loan in the 2021-22 season. Across four seasons with Quad City, the Milford, MA native has 105 points (44g, 61a) in 185 games.

Weaver-Vitale earned an invite to Stingrays Training Camp after playing in nine games last year with the Huntsville Havoc (SPHL). The defenseman had four points (1g, 3a) with the Havoc after finishing a five year career with NCAA DIII SUNY-Plattsburgh where he was AHCA DIII East Third Team All-American, All-USCHO Honorable Mention, and All-SUNYAC First Team in 2024-25.

The South Carolina Stingrays will begin their Training Camp, presented by Ethos Athletic Club, on Thursday, October 9, at the Carolina Ice Palace. The 2025 Training Camp roster will be announced at a later date.







