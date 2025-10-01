Admirals Extend Affiliation Agreement with Jets and Moose

Published on October 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK, VA. - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, along with their American Hockey League affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, announced they have extended their partnership with the Norfolk Admirals as the organization's ECHL affiliate for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

The 2025-26 season marks the third straight season the organizations are working together as affiliates.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with the Norfolk Admirals," said Craig Heisinger, Senior Vice President & Director of Hockey Operations/Assistant General Manager of the Winnipeg Jets. This affiliation provides our prospects with important opportunities to develop as professional players. The Admirals' success on the ice the past two seasons contributes to the winning environment we strive to foster within our organization."

Last season, six players under Jets or Moose contracts suited up for the Admirals, including Domenic DiVincentiis (WPG, 7th RD, '22), Thomas Milic (WPG, 5th RD, '23), Ryan Chyzowski (MAN), Carson Golder (MAN), Graham Sward (MAN), and Ben Zloty (MAN).

DiVincentiis and Milic started a combined 39 games and won 26 of those starts. In the Kelly Cup Playoffs, Milic made nine starts and posted a 1.61 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .945 save percentage (SV%). Zloty is currently in the second year of his two-year, two-way contract with the Moose.

The Jets will begin their new season on Thursday, October 9, when they host the Dallas Stars. The Moose will host the Laval Rocket the next night for their season opener.

"Craig Heisinger took a chance on us three years ago when we were searching for a true affiliation, and we feel that we have struck gold with that," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager and Head Coach. Winnipeg and Manitoba's philosophy of people first, winning, and developing players aligns with us hand-in-hand. A special thank you goes to the work and time that Drew MacIntyre has put into the goalie development, which has fostered elite goaltending development for us."







