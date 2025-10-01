Oilers Sign Rookie Forward Nick Wong

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Wednesday the signing of rookie forward Nick Wong ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Wong, 24, gears up for his first full professional season after scoring one goal in 10 games with the Atlanta Gladiators following a three-year, point-per-game career with the University of Toronto.

The Erin, Ontario native compiled 71 points (25g, 46a) in 74 games at the University of Toronto, leading the Varsity Blues in scoring in 2023-24 and finishing second on the team in 2024-25. His 34-point (12g, 22a) campaign in 2023-24 earned him USports OUA First All-Star Team honors. In addition to his productive regular season totals, Wong registered 14 points (5g, 9a) in 14 playoff games, leading his club in multiple postseasons.

"Nick is a speedy and skilled player," Head Coach Rob Murray said. "He isn't the biggest guy, but he has good hands and uses his offensive hockey IQ to his advantage. He was a top producer at University of Toronto putting up a point per game and continued his form in the postseason as well. He got his feet a little wet last season with Atlanta, which gives him an instant edge over rookies who are coming in cold. We look forward to seeing what we have in him once camp is underway."

The five-foot-nine, 175-pound forward spent time with Oshawa, Kingston and Saginaw during a 255-game OHL career, culminating in 122 points (68g, 54a). A second-round selection in the 2017 OHL Draft, Wong won silver with Canada Red at the 2018 U17 World Hockey Challenge, contributing six points (3g, 3a) on a team that featured Alexis Lafreniere, Dylan Cozens, Ryan Suzuki and Peyton Krebs.

Wong joins a team consisting of defensemen Duggie Lagrone, Mike McKee, Michael Davies, Cade McNelly, Jeff Faith and Tanner Faith, as well as fellow forwards Josh Nelson, Tyler Poulsen, Keegan Iverson, Easton Armstrong, Justin Michaelian, Matthew Henry, Tyrell Goulbourne, Adam McMaster and Matt Koethe as announced skaters. Stay tuned for more announcements as the offseason progresses.

Two preseason games against the Allen Americans are on the slate for the Oilers this season. Starting on the road at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas on Thursday Oct. 9 before hosting at WeStreet Ice Center in Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for the Oct. 11 game at WeStreet Ice Center can be purchased HERE

The Oilers kick off the 2025-26 season on the road, heading to the Coralville, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 17 for a 7 p.m. season-opening battle with the Iowa Heartlanders before closing the campaign-starting weekend with a 4 p.m. rematch at Xtream Arena on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Tulsa's 2025-26 home-opening extravaganza features a 7:05 p.m. showdown with the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Friday, Oct.24 and finishes with the first Sunday Family Funday of the season with the Knight Monsters and Oilers facing off at 3:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

