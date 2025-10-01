Cyclones Re-Sign Forward Lincoln Griffin for the 2025-26 Season

Published on October 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced the signing of forward Lincoln Griffin ahead of the 2025-26 season. Griffin returns for his fifth season with the Cyclones after a career season in 2024-25.

Griffin, 28, rejoins the Cyclones after a career-high 52 points the previous year. The Walpole, Mass. native led Cincinnati in points with 25 goals and 27 assists, leading the team in both categories (T-1 in goals with defenseman Chas Sharpe). In addition, Griffin led the team in powerplay goals (six) and shorthanded goals (three) last season after appearing in a personal best 70 games.

"Consistency is one of those things that is extremely important yet difficult to find in a league that changes almost daily," said Cyclones Head Coach Riley Weselowski. "Lincoln has been one of those consistencies for the Cincinnati Cyclones over the past four seasons. A relentless worker with a big offensive upside, he is right in the middle of his prime years as a hockey player."

"Lincoln takes great pride in the way that he competes, is effective on both sides of the puck, and is hungry to win in Cincinnati. I fully believe that he will take another step this year and the 2025-26 season will be the best of his career." Weselowski added.

Across his seven seasons post-college hockey, Griffin has appeared in games for three ECHL franchises, including Greenville, Worcester, and Cincinnati. He was selected to the 2023 ECHL Midseason All-Star Game where he won fastest skater in the Skills Competition. Coming into this season, Griffin is tied with current Assistant Coach, Louie Caporusso, for most points by a Cyclone since 2021-22 (166PTS).

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.