Swamp Rabbits Sign Tate Singleton, Acquire Rights to Hank Crone

Published on October 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced a series of Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions:

The Swamp Rabbits have signed Tate Singleton (F) to an SPC

The Swamp Rabbits have traded defensemen David Drake and Dustin Geregach to the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for the rights to Hank Crone (F)

Singleton comes back to the Swamp Rabbits entering his third professional season. The 5'9", 185-pound forward began this year in the AHL with the Cleveland Monsters in training camp. Last season, he logged 10 regular season games in the AHL with the Ontario Reign and added an appearance in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. Representing the Upstate on assignment from the Reign, Singleton racked up 37 points (18g-19ast) in 51 games, while accumulating 107 PIM, his second straight season of 35+ points and 100+ PIM. Among his many highlight moments in the 2024-25 campaign, Singleton collected hat tricks in back-to-back games against the Indy Fuel on January 31st and February 1st, becoming the first player in Swamp Rabbits history and the 15th player in the ECHL since 1997 to accomplish the feat.

Hailing from West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Singleton, 27, has 85 points (43g-42ast) in 110 ECHL games with the Swamp Rabbits and Newfoundland Growlers, and an additional 22 games in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies and Ontario Reign (1g-5ast-6pts). He turned professional following the conclusion of his NCAA college hockey career with The Ohio State University, compiling 70 points (33g-37ast) in 140 games as a Buckeye.

Crone spent last season between the Idaho Steelheads and Norfolk Admirals. The 5'10", 180-pound forward continued his electric ECHL scoring pace, racking up 54 points (15g-39ast) in 48 games in Idaho before he was dealt to Norfolk prior to the trade deadline. With the Admirals, he added another four goals and 10 points in seven games, and continued his momentum through the Kelly Cup Playoffs, earning a goal and eight points in 11 games, falling in the North Division Finals to the eventual Kelly Cup Champions, the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

From Dallas, Texas, Crone, 27, has lifetime ECHL totals of 85 goals, 139 assists, and 224 points in 164 games split between the Admirals, Steelheads, and Allen Americans. As a rookie in the 2022-23 season under current Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/General Manager Chad Costello, Crone ignited the ECHL with a league-leading 49 goals and 105 points, capturing ECHL Rookie of the Year and MVP honors, while also earning selections to the All-Rookie Team and 1st All-Star Team. In addition to his ECHL success, he has a pair of assists to his credit in five AHL games with Ontario and Chicago. Before turning professional, Crone played four seasons of NCAA college hockey with Northern Michigan, University of Denver, and Boston University, (111gp, 26g-55ast-81pts) and four seasons in the USHL with the Fargo Force and Omaha Lancers (232gp, 62g-117ast-179pts).







