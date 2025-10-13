Loke Johansson Re-Assigned to Maine Mariners

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, received defenseman Loke Johansson from Providence on Monday, re-assigned to Maine by Boston.

A 19-year-old blue liner from Stockholm, SWE, Johansson was selected by the Bruins in the 6th round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, 186th overall.

The 6'3, 213-pound defenseman will look to make his professional debut this season, coming out of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. In 62 games last season with the league champion Moncton Wildcats, he posted 22 points (4 goals, 18 assists) in 62 regular season games, plus 11 points (2 goals, 9 assists) in 19 playoff contests.

The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford, begins this Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM.







