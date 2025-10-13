ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

Published on October 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced that Kalamazoo's Spencer Kennedy has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Preseason Game #12, Toledo at Kalamazoo, on Oct. 11.

Kennedy is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 13:12 of the second period period.

Kennedy will miss Kalamazoo's games vs. Fort Wayne (Oct. 18) and vs. Iowa (Oct. 24 and Oct. 25).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







ECHL Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.