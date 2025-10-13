Admirals Acquire Two Players from Greenville

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have acquired defensemen David Drake and Dustin Geregach from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for the playing rights to forward Hank Crone.

Drake, 30, has spent the previous three seasons with the Wheeling Nailers, playing in 242 games and posting 60 points with a +37 rating. The Illinois native turned pro in 2018 and has played in seven ECHL seasons, playing in 378 regular-season games and posting a +37 on-ice rating. Drake was a seventh-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Geregach, 23, is entering his first full season as a professional. The Pennsylvania native completed his four-year collegiate career last season at Mercyhurst, registering a career-high 21 points (7 goals, 14 assists). He signed with Greenville in the Spring last year and had 13 points in 18 games with the Swamp Rabbits.







