Forward Adam Robbins Signs with Cincinnati Ahead of 2025-26

Published on October 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced the acquisition of forward Adam Robbins ahead of the 2025-26 season. Robbins becomes the 12th player signed to a standard player contract with Cincinnati.

Robbins, 25, joins Cincinnati after appearing in 51 games in his rookie season with the Tahoe Knight Monsters. Robbins would record nine goals and four assists (13 points) in his first professional season, scoring his first pro goal on Nov. 9, 2024 against the Utah Grizzlies.

"Adam was a player that I saw a lot of last year in Tahoe. A very smart playmaker who led his NCAA DI team in scoring, he adds some very important depth to our forward group," said Cyclones Head Coach Riley Weselowski. "First years can be a challenge for young players to find stability, but Adam was a fixture on a very good Tahoe team. We look forward to seeing how he can build off of that success as a second year pro."

Before starting his collegiate career, Robbins was a five-year player at Princeton University where he was a four-time member of the ECAC All-Academic Team. In his senior season, Robbins led the team in goals (11), assists (18), and led the Tigers in scoring with 29 points in 2023-24. Additionally, he served as assistant captain of the Tigers in his final season with the program. The Alpine, N.J. native is also a 2021 Clark Cup Champion with the Chicago Steel (USHL).

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.