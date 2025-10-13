ECHL Season Opens on Friday
Published on October 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The 38th season of the ECHL begins on Friday with eight games, continues on Saturday with 13 games and concludes with seven games on Sunday.
The ECHL welcomes the expansion Greensboro Gargoyles for the 2025-26 season, giving the League 30 teams in 23 states and one Canadian province. Greensboro plays its first game in team history on Saturday when it hosts Jacksonville.
Friday's schedule features a pair of rematches from the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs as the defending Kelly Cup champion Trois-Rivières Lions host Reading and Orlando entertains Florida. Other games on Friday's schedule include Greenville taking on Utah, Savannah welcoming Norfolk, Indy hosting Fort Wayne, Iowa entertaining Tulsa, Kansas City taking on Rapid City and Tahoe hosting Idaho.
In addition to Greensboro, eight other teams open their home schedule on Saturday with Worcester taking on Maine, Atlanta hosting Utah, Florida welcoming Orlando, South Carolina entertaining Norfolk, Bloomington taking on Iowa, Cincinnati hosting Wheeling, Kalamazoo welcoming Fort Wayne and Wichita hosting Allen. Sunday sees Maine open its home schedule by hosting Reading.
Began in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league that has 30 teams in 23 states and one Canadian province playing 1,080 games from Oct. 17, 2025 to April 12, 2026. The ECHL is the third-longest tenured professional hockey league behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League, and last season welcomed an average of 4,984 fans per game, marking the League's highest per-game average in 27 years. Additionally, between the regular season and Kelly Cup Playoffs, an all-time record of 5,590,459 fans attended ECHL games.
The ECHL has affiliations with 30 teams in the National Hockey League in 2025-26, marking the 29th consecutive season that the league had affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL.
New faces behind the benches
Fourteen of the 30 ECHL teams will have a new coach in charge as the 2025-26 season gets underway.
Sylvain Cloutier takes charge as the new head coach in Adirondack, returning to Glens Falls where he played for the Red Wings in the American Hockey League and the IceHawks and Frostbite in the United Hockey League.
Steve Martinson, who previously coached Allen from 2012-22, returns behind the bench for the Americans after spending last season as head coach for Athens in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
In Atlanta, Matt Ginn assumes the head-coaching position after serving as the team's assistant coach in 2024-25.
After spending the last four seasons as an assistant coach in Kansas City, Riley Weselowski is the new man in charge for Cincinnati, returning to the Cyclones where he was a player in 2015-16.
Scott Burt is the first head coach in Greensboro Gargoyles' team history, after spending the last four seasons as head coach in Rapid City.
Chad Costello brings two years of ECHL head-coaching experience to Greenville. Costello went 70-67-7 as head coach in Allen from 2022-24.
Iowa's new head coach is Chuck Weber, who previously led Cincinnati to Kelly Cup titles in 2008 and 2010.
In Maine, Rick Kowalsky returns to the ECHL has the new head coach for the Mariners. A 2017 inductee into the ECHL Hall of Fame, Kowalsky captained Trenton to the 2005 Kelly Cup title, and earned the John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year as Trenton's head coach in 2008-09.
Matt Macdonald, who was head coach in Cincinnati from 2014-18, takes over the head role in Orlando after serving as an assistant coach in the American Hockey League with Grand Rapids and Bridgeport over the last seven seasons.
The new head coach in Rapid City is Dave Smith, who has spent the previous 20 seasons as a head coach in college hockey with Canisius College (2005-17) and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (2017-25).
Anthony Peters, who has been an assistant coach in Reading the past two seasons, takes over as head coach in Reading.
David Warskofsky gets his first head coaching opportunity in South Carolina, following in the footsteps of his brother, Ryan, who was Stingrays head coach from 2016-18, and enters his second season as head coach of the National Hockey League's San Jose Sharks.
In Utah, John Becanic takes over as head coach after spending the last two seasons as head coach of the National Collegiate Development Conference's Idaho Falls Spud Kings.
The new head coach in Wheeling is Ryan Papaioannou, who gets his first professional coaching job after going 907-217-48 in 1,172 career games as coach of the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Brooks Bandits.
Approaching milestones
Adirondack's Justin Taylor begins the season just 18 games shy of passing Michael Pelech for the most games played in ECHL history. Taylor, who is also ninth in ECHL history with 290 goals and tied for 14th with 571, needs 10 goals to become just the eighth player to reach 300 career goals and 29 points to become the ninth member of the 600-point club.
Allen's Matt Register is ninth on the ECHL's all-time games played with 683 while he ranks fourth all-time with 431 assists. With 17 games played, Register will become the seventh player in league history to appear in at last 700 games, and with 48 assists he will move into second place all-time.
Florida goaltender Cam Johnson enters the 2025-26 season with 17 career shutouts, which is eighth all-time. With five shutouts, he would move into third place on the all-time list. Johnson's 118 career wins is 20th in ECHL history.
On the coaching front, Florida's Brad Ralph, who is the league's all-time leader with 105 career postseason wins, enters the season third all-time with 535 regular-season wins.
Allen's Steve Martinson is right behind Ralph on the all-time wins list with 518.
Tulsa's Rob Murray enters the season fourth all-time with 998 games coached and tied for fifth with 491 wins. Murray is nine victories away from becoming just the fifth coach in ECHL history to reach the 500-win plateau.
ECHL Team Capsules
North Division
ADIRONDACK THUNDER
Location: Glens Falls, New York
Arena (Capacity): Harding Mazzotti Arena (4,794)
Coach: Sylvain Cloutier, 1st Season
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: New Jersey Devils
AHL Affiliate: Utica Comets
2024-25 in review
Record: 26-41-5, 57 points
Division Finish: 7th, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 28th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.64 (24th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.42 (22nd)
Power Play (Rank): 14.8% (28th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 74.4% (28th)
GREENSBORO GARGOYLES
Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
Arena (Capacity): First Horizon Coliseum (22,000)
Coach: Scott Burt, 1st Season with Greensboro, 5th Season in ECHL (130-129-29)
NHL Affiliate: Carolina Hurricanes
AHL Affiliate: Chicago Wolves
MAINE MARINERS
Location: Portland, Maine
Arena (Capacity): Cross Insurance Arena (5,527)
Coach: Rick Kowalsky, 1st Season with Maine, 5th Season in ECHL (138-122-28)
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Boston Bruins
AHL Affiliate: Providence Bruins
2024-25 in review
Record: 33-35-4, 70 points
Division Finish: 6th, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 20th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.72 (T21st)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.29 (21st)
Power Play (Rank): 20.0% (11th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 83.3% (6th)
NORFOLK ADMIRALS
Location: Norfolk, Virginia
Arena (Capacity): Norfolk Scope (8,468)
Coach: Jeff Carr, 4th Season (101-85-19)
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Finals to Trois-Rivières (4 games to 2)
NHL Affiliate: Winnipeg Jets
AHL Affiliate: Manitoba Moose
2024-25 in review
Record: 40-25-7, 87 points
Division Finish: 3rd, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 12th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.49 (T4th)
Goals-Against Per Game (Rank): 2.92 (T13th)
Power Play (Rank): 19.7% (T12th)
Penalty Kill (Rank): 82.0% (T10th)
READING ROYALS
Location: Reading, Pennsylvania
Arena (Capacity): Santander Arena (7,160)
Coach: Anthony Peters, First Season
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Semifinals to Trois-Rivières (4 games to 0)
NHL Affiliate: Philadelphia Flyers
AHL Affiliate: Lehigh Valley Phantoms
2024-25 in review
Record: 33-28-11, 77 points
Division Finish: 4th, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 16th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.82 (18th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.10 (17th)
Power Play (Rank): 16.0% (27th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.3% (T19th)
TROIS-RIVIÉRES LIONS
Location: Trois-Rivières, Quebec
Arena (Capacity): Colisée Videotron (4,390)
Coach: Ron Choules, 3rd Season (76-49-16)
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Won Kelly Cup title over Toledo (4 games to 1)
NHL Affiliate: Montreal Canadiens
AHL Affiliate: Laval Rocket
2024-25 in review
Record: 45-19-8, 98 points
Division Finish: 1st, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 5th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.49 (T4th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.58 (4th)
Power Play (Rank): 24.5% (2nd)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 83.5% (5th)
WHEELING NAILERS
Location: Wheeling, West Virginia
Arena (Capacity): WesBanco Arena (4,700)
Coach: Ryan Ryan Papaioannou, 1st Season
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Semifinals to Norfolk (4 games to 1)
NHL Affiliate: Pittsburgh Penguins
AHL Affiliate: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
2024-25 in review
Record: 43-25-4, 90 points
Division Finish: 2nd, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 8th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.13 (15th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.69 (T7th)
Power Play (Rank): 21.5% (7th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.9% (T12th)
WORCESTER RAILERS
Location: Worcester, Massachusetts
Arena (Capacity): DCU Center (5,600)
Coach: Nick Tuzzolino, 2nd Season (25-16-6)
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: New York Islanders
AHL Affiliate: Bridgeport Islanders
2024-25 in review
Record: 34-30-8, 76 points
Division Finish: 5th, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 17th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.97 (17th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.44 (T23rd)
Power Play (Rank): 19.7% (T12th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 78.5% (T22nd)
South Division
ATLANTA GLADIATORS
Location: Duluth, Georgia
Arena (Capacity): Gas South Arena (9,119)
Coach: Matt Ginn, 1st Season
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Nashville Predators
AHL Affiliate: Milwaukee Admirals
2024-25 in review
Record: 28-35-9, 65 points
Division Finish: 6th, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 25th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.61 (25th)
Goals-Against Per Game (Rank): 3.44 (T23rd)
Power Play (Rank): 14.4% (29th)
Penalty Kill (Rank): 80.5% (16th)
FLORIDA EVERBLADES
Location: Estero, Florida
Arena (Capacity): Hertz Arena (7,181)
Coach: Brad Ralph, 10th Season with Florida, 13th Season in ECHL (535-229-87)
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Eastern Conference Finals to Trois-Rivières (4 games to 2)
NHL Affiliate: St. Louis Blues
AHL Affiliate: Springfield Thunderbirds
2024-25 in review
Record: 49-15-8, 106 points
Division Finish: 2nd, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 2nd
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.35 (9th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.29 (2nd)
Power Play (Rank): 17.9% (21st)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.9% (T12th)
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS
Location: Greenville, South Carolina
Arena (Capacity): Bon Secours Wellness Arena (7,044)
Coach: Chad Costello, 1st Season with Greenville, 3rd Season in ECHL (70-67-7)
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Los Angeles Kings
AHL Affiliate: Ontario Reign
2024-25 in review
Record: 27-37-8, 62 points
Division Finish: 7th, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 26th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.65 (23rd)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.49 (26th)
Power Play (Rank): 18.5% (18th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.3% (17th)
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN
Location: Jacksonville, Florida
Arena (Capacity): VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (8,500)
Coach: Sean Teakle, 2nd Season (13-6-5)
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Semifinals to Florida (4 games to 0)
NHL Affiliate: Buffalo Sabres
AHL Affiliate: Rochester Americans
2024-25 in review
Record: 42-22-8, 92 points
Division Finish: 3rd, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 6th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.22 (11th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.64 (5th)
Power Play (Rank): 18.4% (T19th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.9% (7th)
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS
Location: Orlando, Florida
Arena (Capacity): Kia Center (9,049)
Coach: Matt Macdonald, 1st Season with Orlando, 5th Season in ECHL (142-116-30)
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Finals to Florida (4 games to 1)
NHL Affiliate: Tampa Bay Lightning
AHL Affiliate: Syracuse Crunch
2024-25 in review
Record: 37-25-10, 84 points
Division Finish: 4th, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 14th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.72 (T21st)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.78 (10th)
Power Play (Rank): 17.3% (23rd)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 85.7% (2nd)
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES
Location: Savannah, Georgia
Arena (Capacity): Enmarket Arena (6,876)
Coach: Jared Staal, 2nd Season (31-34-7)
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Florida Panthers
AHL Affiliate: Charlotte Checkers
2024-25 in review
Record: 31-30-7, 69 points
Division Finish: 5th, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 22nd
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.14 (T13th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.44 (T23rd)
Power Play (Rank): 18.8% (17th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 83.9% (4th)
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS
Location: North Charleston, South Carolina
Arena (Capacity): North Charleston Coliseum (7,250)
Coach: David Warskofsky, 1st Season
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Semifinals to Orlando (4 games to 3)
NHL Affiliate: Washington Capitals
AHL Affiliate: Hershey Bears
2024-25 in review
Record: 52-15-5, 109 points
Division Finish: 1st, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 1st
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.88 (1st)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.24 (1st)
Power Play (Rank): 23.2% (3rd)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 86.3% (1st)
Central Division
BLOOMINGTON BISON
Location: Bloomington, Illinois
Arena (Capacity): Grossinger Motors Arena (6,237)
Coach: Phillip Barski, 2nd Season (31-35-6)
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: New York Rangers
AHL Affiliate: Hartford Wolf Pack
2024-25 in review
Record: 31-35-6, 68 points
Division Finish: 7th, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 24th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.60 (26th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.92 (T13th)
Power Play (Rank): 20.1% (10th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 77.8% (25th)
CINCINNATI CYCLONES
Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Arena (Capacity): Heritage Bank Center (6,955)
Coach: Riley Weselowski, 1st Season
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Toronto Maple Leafs
AHL Affiliate: Toronto Marlies
2024-25 in review
Record: 29-32-11, 69 points
Division Finish: 6th, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 23rd
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.57 (27th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.88 (12th)
Power Play (Rank): 17.2% (24th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.3% (T19th)
FORT WAYNE KOMETS
Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana
Arena (Capacity): Memorial Coliseum (10,495)
Coach: Jesse Kallechy, 3rd Season (76-52-16)
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Finals to Toledo (4 games to 1)
NHL Affiliate: Edmonton Oilers
AHL Affiliate: Bakersfield Condors
2024-25 in review
Record: 41-22-9, 91 points
Division Finish: 2nd, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 7th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.18 (12th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.68 (6th)
Power Play (Rank): 19.5% (16th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.6% (15th)
INDY FUEL
Location: Fishers, Indiana
Arena (Capacity): Fishers Event Center (7,500)
Coach: Duncan Dalmao, 5th Season (125-85-23)
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Semifinals to Toledo (4 games to 0)
NHL Affiliate: Chicago Blackhawks
AHL Affiliate: Rockford IceHogs
2024-25 in review
Record: 32-30-10, 74 points
Division Finish: 4th, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 18th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.50 (28th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.71 (9th)
Power Play (Rank): 20.4% (9th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 85.2% (3rd)
IOWA HEARTLANDERS
Location: Coralville, Iowa
Arena (Capacity): Xtream Arena (4,878)
Coach: Chuck Weber, 1st Season with Iowa, 6th Season in ECHL (209-127-24)
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Semifinals to Fort Wayne (4 games to 3)
NHL Affiliate: Minnesota Wild
AHL Affiliate: Iowa Wild
2024-25 in review
Record: 36-25-11, 83 points
Division Finish: 4th, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 15th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.79 (T19th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.86 (11th)
Power Play (Rank): 17.4% (22nd)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 77.5% (26th)
KALAMAZOO WINGS
Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan
Arena (Capacity): Wings Event Center (5,113)
Coach: Joel Martin, 4th Season (98-100-18)
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Vancouver Canucks
AHL Affiliate: Abbotsford Canucks
2024-25 in review
Record: 31-33-8, 69 points
Division Finish: 5th, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 21st
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.79 (T19th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.18 (19th)
Power Play (Rank): 16.4% (T25th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 76.1% (27th)
TOLEDO WALLEYE
Location: Toledo, Ohio
Arena (Capacity): Huntington Center (7,431)
Coach: Pat Mikesch, 3rd Season (92-31-20)
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Kelly Cup Finals to Trois-Rivières (4 games to 1)
NHL Affiliate: Detroit Red Wings
AHL Affiliate: Grand Rapids Griffins
2024-25 in review
Record: 44-17-11, 99 points
Division Finish: 1st, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 4th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.25 (10th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.69 (T7th)
Power Play (Rank): 25.1% (1st)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.7% (8th)
Mountain Division
ALLEN AMERICANS
Location: Allen, Texas
Arena (Capacity): Credit Union of Texas Event Center (6,200)
Coach: Steve Martinson, 11th Season with Allen, 14th Season in ECHL (518-305-103)
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Ottawa Senators
AHL Affiliate: Belleville Sentors
2024-25 in review
Record: 16-45-11, 43 points
Division Finish: 8th, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 29th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.43 (29th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 4.32 (29th)
Power Play (Rank): 16.4% (T25th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 78.1% (24th)
IDAHO STEELHEADS
Location: Boise, Idaho
Arena (Capacity): Idaho Central Arena (5,006)
Coach: Everett Sheen, 6th Season (215-107-27)
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Dallas Stars
AHL Affiliate: Texas Stars
2024-25 in review
Record: 37-25-10, 84 points
Division Finish: 5th, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 13th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.49 (T4th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.21 (20th)
Power Play (Rank): 22.3% (4th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.4% (14th)
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS
Location: Independence, Missouri
Arena (Capacity): Cable Dahmer Arena (5,800)
Coach: Tad O'Had, 6th Season (200-124-36)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Western Conference Finals to Toledo (4 games to 1)
NHL Affiliate: Seattle Kraken
AHL Affiliate: Coachella Valley Firebirds
2024-25 in review
Record: 49-18-5, 103 points
Division Finish: 1st, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 3rd
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.56 (2nd)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.47 (3rd)
Power Play (Rank): 20.9% (8th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 78.5% (T22nd)
RAPID CITY RUSH
Location: Rapid City, South Dakota
Arena (Capacity): The Monument (5,119)
Coach: David Smith, First Season
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Calgary Flames
AHL Affiliate: Calgary Wranglers
2024-25 in review
Record: 31-32-9, 71 points
Division Finish: 6th, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 19th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.03 (16th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.68 (27th)
Power Play (Rank): 19.7% (T12th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.2% (21st)
TAHOE KNIGHT MONSTERS
Location: Stateline, Nevada
Arena (Capacity): Tahoe Blue Center (4,200)
Coach: Alex Loh, 2nd Season with Tahoe, 6th Season in ECHL (143-131-35)
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Finals to Kansas City (4 games to 0)
41-25-6
NHL Affiliate: Vegas Golden Knights
AHL Affiliate: Henderson Silver Knights
2024-25 in review
Record: 41-25-6, 87 points
Division Finish: 3rd, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 10th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.54 (3rd)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.17 (18th)
Power Play (Rank): 18.4% (T19th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.4% (9th)
TULSA OILERS
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Arena (Capacity): BOK Center (17,096)
Coach: Rob Murray, 9th Season with Tulsa, 15th Season in ECHL (491-385-122)
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Semifinals to Kansas City (4 games to 2)
NHL Affiliate: Anaheim Ducks
AHL Affiliate: San Diego Gulls
2024-25 in review
Record: 40-24-8, 88 points
Division Finish: 4th, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 11th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.39 (8th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.94 (15th)
Power Play (Rank): 22.3% (5th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.0% (T10th)
UTAH GRIZZLIES
Location: West Valley City, Utah
Arena (Capacity): Maverik Center (10,207)
Coach: John Becanic, 1st Season
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Colorado Avalanche
AHL Affiliate: Colorado Eagles
2024-25 in review
Record: 25-39-8, 58 points
Division Finish: 7th, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 27th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.14 (T13th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 4.06 (28th)
Power Play (Rank): 19.6% (15th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 70.7% (29th)
WICHITA THUNDER
Location: Wichita, Kansas
Arena (Capacity): INTRUST Bank Arena (13,400)
Coach: Bruce Ramsay, 7th Season with Wichita, 8th Season in ECHL (230-208-55)
2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Semifinals to Tahoe (4 games to 0)
NHL Affiliate: San Jose Sharks
AHL Affiliate: San Jose Barracuda
2024-25 in review
Record: 41-24-7, 89 points
Division Finish: 2nd, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 9th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.44 (7th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.97 (16th)
Power Play (Rank): 21.8% (6th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.2% (18th)
ECHL Stories from October 13, 2025
- Forward Adam Robbins Signs with Cincinnati Ahead of 2025-26 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Loke Johansson Re-Assigned to Maine Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Set to Host Giveaway-Filled Home Opener - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Season Opens on Friday - ECHL
- Gargoyles Split Preseason Road Trip Ahead of Inaugural Season - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Rush Receive Arsenii Sergeev from Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Stingrays Announce Training Camp Schedule Change - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.