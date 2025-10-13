ECHL Season Opens on Friday

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The 38th season of the ECHL begins on Friday with eight games, continues on Saturday with 13 games and concludes with seven games on Sunday.

The ECHL welcomes the expansion Greensboro Gargoyles for the 2025-26 season, giving the League 30 teams in 23 states and one Canadian province. Greensboro plays its first game in team history on Saturday when it hosts Jacksonville.

Friday's schedule features a pair of rematches from the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs as the defending Kelly Cup champion Trois-Rivières Lions host Reading and Orlando entertains Florida. Other games on Friday's schedule include Greenville taking on Utah, Savannah welcoming Norfolk, Indy hosting Fort Wayne, Iowa entertaining Tulsa, Kansas City taking on Rapid City and Tahoe hosting Idaho.

In addition to Greensboro, eight other teams open their home schedule on Saturday with Worcester taking on Maine, Atlanta hosting Utah, Florida welcoming Orlando, South Carolina entertaining Norfolk, Bloomington taking on Iowa, Cincinnati hosting Wheeling, Kalamazoo welcoming Fort Wayne and Wichita hosting Allen. Sunday sees Maine open its home schedule by hosting Reading.

Began in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league that has 30 teams in 23 states and one Canadian province playing 1,080 games from Oct. 17, 2025 to April 12, 2026. The ECHL is the third-longest tenured professional hockey league behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League, and last season welcomed an average of 4,984 fans per game, marking the League's highest per-game average in 27 years. Additionally, between the regular season and Kelly Cup Playoffs, an all-time record of 5,590,459 fans attended ECHL games.

The ECHL has affiliations with 30 teams in the National Hockey League in 2025-26, marking the 29th consecutive season that the league had affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL.

New faces behind the benches

Fourteen of the 30 ECHL teams will have a new coach in charge as the 2025-26 season gets underway.

Sylvain Cloutier takes charge as the new head coach in Adirondack, returning to Glens Falls where he played for the Red Wings in the American Hockey League and the IceHawks and Frostbite in the United Hockey League.

Steve Martinson, who previously coached Allen from 2012-22, returns behind the bench for the Americans after spending last season as head coach for Athens in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

In Atlanta, Matt Ginn assumes the head-coaching position after serving as the team's assistant coach in 2024-25.

After spending the last four seasons as an assistant coach in Kansas City, Riley Weselowski is the new man in charge for Cincinnati, returning to the Cyclones where he was a player in 2015-16.

Scott Burt is the first head coach in Greensboro Gargoyles' team history, after spending the last four seasons as head coach in Rapid City.

Chad Costello brings two years of ECHL head-coaching experience to Greenville. Costello went 70-67-7 as head coach in Allen from 2022-24.

Iowa's new head coach is Chuck Weber, who previously led Cincinnati to Kelly Cup titles in 2008 and 2010.

In Maine, Rick Kowalsky returns to the ECHL has the new head coach for the Mariners. A 2017 inductee into the ECHL Hall of Fame, Kowalsky captained Trenton to the 2005 Kelly Cup title, and earned the John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year as Trenton's head coach in 2008-09.

Matt Macdonald, who was head coach in Cincinnati from 2014-18, takes over the head role in Orlando after serving as an assistant coach in the American Hockey League with Grand Rapids and Bridgeport over the last seven seasons.

The new head coach in Rapid City is Dave Smith, who has spent the previous 20 seasons as a head coach in college hockey with Canisius College (2005-17) and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (2017-25).

Anthony Peters, who has been an assistant coach in Reading the past two seasons, takes over as head coach in Reading.

David Warskofsky gets his first head coaching opportunity in South Carolina, following in the footsteps of his brother, Ryan, who was Stingrays head coach from 2016-18, and enters his second season as head coach of the National Hockey League's San Jose Sharks.

In Utah, John Becanic takes over as head coach after spending the last two seasons as head coach of the National Collegiate Development Conference's Idaho Falls Spud Kings.

The new head coach in Wheeling is Ryan Papaioannou, who gets his first professional coaching job after going 907-217-48 in 1,172 career games as coach of the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Brooks Bandits.

Approaching milestones

Adirondack's Justin Taylor begins the season just 18 games shy of passing Michael Pelech for the most games played in ECHL history. Taylor, who is also ninth in ECHL history with 290 goals and tied for 14th with 571, needs 10 goals to become just the eighth player to reach 300 career goals and 29 points to become the ninth member of the 600-point club.

Allen's Matt Register is ninth on the ECHL's all-time games played with 683 while he ranks fourth all-time with 431 assists. With 17 games played, Register will become the seventh player in league history to appear in at last 700 games, and with 48 assists he will move into second place all-time.

Florida goaltender Cam Johnson enters the 2025-26 season with 17 career shutouts, which is eighth all-time. With five shutouts, he would move into third place on the all-time list. Johnson's 118 career wins is 20th in ECHL history.

On the coaching front, Florida's Brad Ralph, who is the league's all-time leader with 105 career postseason wins, enters the season third all-time with 535 regular-season wins.

Allen's Steve Martinson is right behind Ralph on the all-time wins list with 518.

Tulsa's Rob Murray enters the season fourth all-time with 998 games coached and tied for fifth with 491 wins. Murray is nine victories away from becoming just the fifth coach in ECHL history to reach the 500-win plateau.

ECHL Team Capsules

North Division

ADIRONDACK THUNDER

Location: Glens Falls, New York

Arena (Capacity): Harding Mazzotti Arena (4,794)

Coach: Sylvain Cloutier, 1st Season

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: New Jersey Devils

AHL Affiliate: Utica Comets

2024-25 in review

Record: 26-41-5, 57 points

Division Finish: 7th, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 28th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.64 (24th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.42 (22nd)

Power Play (Rank): 14.8% (28th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 74.4% (28th)

GREENSBORO GARGOYLES

Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Arena (Capacity): First Horizon Coliseum (22,000)

Coach: Scott Burt, 1st Season with Greensboro, 5th Season in ECHL (130-129-29)

NHL Affiliate: Carolina Hurricanes

AHL Affiliate: Chicago Wolves

MAINE MARINERS

Location: Portland, Maine

Arena (Capacity): Cross Insurance Arena (5,527)

Coach: Rick Kowalsky, 1st Season with Maine, 5th Season in ECHL (138-122-28)

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Boston Bruins

AHL Affiliate: Providence Bruins

2024-25 in review

Record: 33-35-4, 70 points

Division Finish: 6th, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 20th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.72 (T21st)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.29 (21st)

Power Play (Rank): 20.0% (11th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 83.3% (6th)

NORFOLK ADMIRALS

Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Arena (Capacity): Norfolk Scope (8,468)

Coach: Jeff Carr, 4th Season (101-85-19)

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Finals to Trois-Rivières (4 games to 2)

NHL Affiliate: Winnipeg Jets

AHL Affiliate: Manitoba Moose

2024-25 in review

Record: 40-25-7, 87 points

Division Finish: 3rd, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 12th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.49 (T4th)

Goals-Against Per Game (Rank): 2.92 (T13th)

Power Play (Rank): 19.7% (T12th)

Penalty Kill (Rank): 82.0% (T10th)

READING ROYALS

Location: Reading, Pennsylvania

Arena (Capacity): Santander Arena (7,160)

Coach: Anthony Peters, First Season

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Semifinals to Trois-Rivières (4 games to 0)

NHL Affiliate: Philadelphia Flyers

AHL Affiliate: Lehigh Valley Phantoms

2024-25 in review

Record: 33-28-11, 77 points

Division Finish: 4th, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 16th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.82 (18th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.10 (17th)

Power Play (Rank): 16.0% (27th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.3% (T19th)

TROIS-RIVIÉRES LIONS

Location: Trois-Rivières, Quebec

Arena (Capacity): Colisée Videotron (4,390)

Coach: Ron Choules, 3rd Season (76-49-16)

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Won Kelly Cup title over Toledo (4 games to 1)

NHL Affiliate: Montreal Canadiens

AHL Affiliate: Laval Rocket

2024-25 in review

Record: 45-19-8, 98 points

Division Finish: 1st, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 5th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.49 (T4th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.58 (4th)

Power Play (Rank): 24.5% (2nd)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 83.5% (5th)

WHEELING NAILERS

Location: Wheeling, West Virginia

Arena (Capacity): WesBanco Arena (4,700)

Coach: Ryan Ryan Papaioannou, 1st Season

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Semifinals to Norfolk (4 games to 1)

NHL Affiliate: Pittsburgh Penguins

AHL Affiliate: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

2024-25 in review

Record: 43-25-4, 90 points

Division Finish: 2nd, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 8th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.13 (15th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.69 (T7th)

Power Play (Rank): 21.5% (7th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.9% (T12th)

WORCESTER RAILERS

Location: Worcester, Massachusetts

Arena (Capacity): DCU Center (5,600)

Coach: Nick Tuzzolino, 2nd Season (25-16-6)

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: New York Islanders

AHL Affiliate: Bridgeport Islanders

2024-25 in review

Record: 34-30-8, 76 points

Division Finish: 5th, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 17th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.97 (17th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.44 (T23rd)

Power Play (Rank): 19.7% (T12th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 78.5% (T22nd)

South Division

ATLANTA GLADIATORS

Location: Duluth, Georgia

Arena (Capacity): Gas South Arena (9,119)

Coach: Matt Ginn, 1st Season

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Nashville Predators

AHL Affiliate: Milwaukee Admirals

2024-25 in review

Record: 28-35-9, 65 points

Division Finish: 6th, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 25th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.61 (25th)

Goals-Against Per Game (Rank): 3.44 (T23rd)

Power Play (Rank): 14.4% (29th)

Penalty Kill (Rank): 80.5% (16th)

FLORIDA EVERBLADES

Location: Estero, Florida

Arena (Capacity): Hertz Arena (7,181)

Coach: Brad Ralph, 10th Season with Florida, 13th Season in ECHL (535-229-87)

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Eastern Conference Finals to Trois-Rivières (4 games to 2)

NHL Affiliate: St. Louis Blues

AHL Affiliate: Springfield Thunderbirds

2024-25 in review

Record: 49-15-8, 106 points

Division Finish: 2nd, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 2nd

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.35 (9th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.29 (2nd)

Power Play (Rank): 17.9% (21st)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.9% (T12th)

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS

Location: Greenville, South Carolina

Arena (Capacity): Bon Secours Wellness Arena (7,044)

Coach: Chad Costello, 1st Season with Greenville, 3rd Season in ECHL (70-67-7)

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Los Angeles Kings

AHL Affiliate: Ontario Reign

2024-25 in review

Record: 27-37-8, 62 points

Division Finish: 7th, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 26th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.65 (23rd)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.49 (26th)

Power Play (Rank): 18.5% (18th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.3% (17th)

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Arena (Capacity): VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (8,500)

Coach: Sean Teakle, 2nd Season (13-6-5)

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Semifinals to Florida (4 games to 0)

NHL Affiliate: Buffalo Sabres

AHL Affiliate: Rochester Americans

2024-25 in review

Record: 42-22-8, 92 points

Division Finish: 3rd, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 6th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.22 (11th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.64 (5th)

Power Play (Rank): 18.4% (T19th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.9% (7th)

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS

Location: Orlando, Florida

Arena (Capacity): Kia Center (9,049)

Coach: Matt Macdonald, 1st Season with Orlando, 5th Season in ECHL (142-116-30)

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Finals to Florida (4 games to 1)

NHL Affiliate: Tampa Bay Lightning

AHL Affiliate: Syracuse Crunch

2024-25 in review

Record: 37-25-10, 84 points

Division Finish: 4th, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 14th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.72 (T21st)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.78 (10th)

Power Play (Rank): 17.3% (23rd)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 85.7% (2nd)

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES

Location: Savannah, Georgia

Arena (Capacity): Enmarket Arena (6,876)

Coach: Jared Staal, 2nd Season (31-34-7)

2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Florida Panthers

AHL Affiliate: Charlotte Checkers

2024-25 in review

Record: 31-30-7, 69 points

Division Finish: 5th, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 22nd

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.14 (T13th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.44 (T23rd)

Power Play (Rank): 18.8% (17th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 83.9% (4th)

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS

Location: North Charleston, South Carolina

Arena (Capacity): North Charleston Coliseum (7,250)

Coach: David Warskofsky, 1st Season

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Semifinals to Orlando (4 games to 3)

NHL Affiliate: Washington Capitals

AHL Affiliate: Hershey Bears

2024-25 in review

Record: 52-15-5, 109 points

Division Finish: 1st, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 1st

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.88 (1st)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.24 (1st)

Power Play (Rank): 23.2% (3rd)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 86.3% (1st)

Central Division

BLOOMINGTON BISON

Location: Bloomington, Illinois

Arena (Capacity): Grossinger Motors Arena (6,237)

Coach: Phillip Barski, 2nd Season (31-35-6)

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: New York Rangers

AHL Affiliate: Hartford Wolf Pack

2024-25 in review

Record: 31-35-6, 68 points

Division Finish: 7th, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 24th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.60 (26th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.92 (T13th)

Power Play (Rank): 20.1% (10th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 77.8% (25th)

CINCINNATI CYCLONES

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Arena (Capacity): Heritage Bank Center (6,955)

Coach: Riley Weselowski, 1st Season

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Toronto Maple Leafs

AHL Affiliate: Toronto Marlies

2024-25 in review

Record: 29-32-11, 69 points

Division Finish: 6th, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 23rd

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.57 (27th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.88 (12th)

Power Play (Rank): 17.2% (24th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.3% (T19th)

FORT WAYNE KOMETS

Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Arena (Capacity): Memorial Coliseum (10,495)

Coach: Jesse Kallechy, 3rd Season (76-52-16)

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Finals to Toledo (4 games to 1)

NHL Affiliate: Edmonton Oilers

AHL Affiliate: Bakersfield Condors

2024-25 in review

Record: 41-22-9, 91 points

Division Finish: 2nd, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 7th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.18 (12th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.68 (6th)

Power Play (Rank): 19.5% (16th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.6% (15th)

INDY FUEL

Location: Fishers, Indiana

Arena (Capacity): Fishers Event Center (7,500)

Coach: Duncan Dalmao, 5th Season (125-85-23)

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Semifinals to Toledo (4 games to 0)

NHL Affiliate: Chicago Blackhawks

AHL Affiliate: Rockford IceHogs

2024-25 in review

Record: 32-30-10, 74 points

Division Finish: 4th, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 18th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.50 (28th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.71 (9th)

Power Play (Rank): 20.4% (9th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 85.2% (3rd)

IOWA HEARTLANDERS

Location: Coralville, Iowa

Arena (Capacity): Xtream Arena (4,878)

Coach: Chuck Weber, 1st Season with Iowa, 6th Season in ECHL (209-127-24)

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Semifinals to Fort Wayne (4 games to 3)

NHL Affiliate: Minnesota Wild

AHL Affiliate: Iowa Wild

2024-25 in review

Record: 36-25-11, 83 points

Division Finish: 4th, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 15th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.79 (T19th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.86 (11th)

Power Play (Rank): 17.4% (22nd)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 77.5% (26th)

KALAMAZOO WINGS

Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Arena (Capacity): Wings Event Center (5,113)

Coach: Joel Martin, 4th Season (98-100-18)

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Vancouver Canucks

AHL Affiliate: Abbotsford Canucks

2024-25 in review

Record: 31-33-8, 69 points

Division Finish: 5th, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 21st

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.79 (T19th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.18 (19th)

Power Play (Rank): 16.4% (T25th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 76.1% (27th)

TOLEDO WALLEYE

Location: Toledo, Ohio

Arena (Capacity): Huntington Center (7,431)

Coach: Pat Mikesch, 3rd Season (92-31-20)

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Kelly Cup Finals to Trois-Rivières (4 games to 1)

NHL Affiliate: Detroit Red Wings

AHL Affiliate: Grand Rapids Griffins

2024-25 in review

Record: 44-17-11, 99 points

Division Finish: 1st, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 4th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.25 (10th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.69 (T7th)

Power Play (Rank): 25.1% (1st)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.7% (8th)

Mountain Division

ALLEN AMERICANS

Location: Allen, Texas

Arena (Capacity): Credit Union of Texas Event Center (6,200)

Coach: Steve Martinson, 11th Season with Allen, 14th Season in ECHL (518-305-103)

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Ottawa Senators

AHL Affiliate: Belleville Sentors

2024-25 in review

Record: 16-45-11, 43 points

Division Finish: 8th, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 29th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.43 (29th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 4.32 (29th)

Power Play (Rank): 16.4% (T25th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 78.1% (24th)

IDAHO STEELHEADS

Location: Boise, Idaho

Arena (Capacity): Idaho Central Arena (5,006)

Coach: Everett Sheen, 6th Season (215-107-27)

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Dallas Stars

AHL Affiliate: Texas Stars

2024-25 in review

Record: 37-25-10, 84 points

Division Finish: 5th, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 13th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.49 (T4th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.21 (20th)

Power Play (Rank): 22.3% (4th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.4% (14th)

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS

Location: Independence, Missouri

Arena (Capacity): Cable Dahmer Arena (5,800)

Coach: Tad O'Had, 6th Season (200-124-36)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Western Conference Finals to Toledo (4 games to 1)

NHL Affiliate: Seattle Kraken

AHL Affiliate: Coachella Valley Firebirds

2024-25 in review

Record: 49-18-5, 103 points

Division Finish: 1st, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 3rd

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.56 (2nd)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.47 (3rd)

Power Play (Rank): 20.9% (8th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 78.5% (T22nd)

RAPID CITY RUSH

Location: Rapid City, South Dakota

Arena (Capacity): The Monument (5,119)

Coach: David Smith, First Season

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Calgary Flames

AHL Affiliate: Calgary Wranglers

2024-25 in review

Record: 31-32-9, 71 points

Division Finish: 6th, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 19th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.03 (16th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.68 (27th)

Power Play (Rank): 19.7% (T12th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.2% (21st)

TAHOE KNIGHT MONSTERS

Location: Stateline, Nevada

Arena (Capacity): Tahoe Blue Center (4,200)

Coach: Alex Loh, 2nd Season with Tahoe, 6th Season in ECHL (143-131-35)

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Finals to Kansas City (4 games to 0)

41-25-6

NHL Affiliate: Vegas Golden Knights

AHL Affiliate: Henderson Silver Knights

2024-25 in review

Record: 41-25-6, 87 points

Division Finish: 3rd, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 10th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.54 (3rd)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.17 (18th)

Power Play (Rank): 18.4% (T19th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.4% (9th)

TULSA OILERS

Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Arena (Capacity): BOK Center (17,096)

Coach: Rob Murray, 9th Season with Tulsa, 15th Season in ECHL (491-385-122)

2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Semifinals to Kansas City (4 games to 2)

NHL Affiliate: Anaheim Ducks

AHL Affiliate: San Diego Gulls

2024-25 in review

Record: 40-24-8, 88 points

Division Finish: 4th, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 11th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.39 (8th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.94 (15th)

Power Play (Rank): 22.3% (5th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.0% (T10th)

UTAH GRIZZLIES

Location: West Valley City, Utah

Arena (Capacity): Maverik Center (10,207)

Coach: John Becanic, 1st Season

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Colorado Avalanche

AHL Affiliate: Colorado Eagles

2024-25 in review

Record: 25-39-8, 58 points

Division Finish: 7th, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 27th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.14 (T13th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 4.06 (28th)

Power Play (Rank): 19.6% (15th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 70.7% (29th)

WICHITA THUNDER

Location: Wichita, Kansas

Arena (Capacity): INTRUST Bank Arena (13,400)

Coach: Bruce Ramsay, 7th Season with Wichita, 8th Season in ECHL (230-208-55)

2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Semifinals to Tahoe (4 games to 0)

NHL Affiliate: San Jose Sharks

AHL Affiliate: San Jose Barracuda

2024-25 in review

Record: 41-24-7, 89 points

Division Finish: 2nd, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 9th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.44 (7th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.97 (16th)

Power Play (Rank): 21.8% (6th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.2% (18th)







