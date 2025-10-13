Stingrays Announce Training Camp Schedule Change

Published on October 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today a change to the schedule for their 2025 Training Camp, presented by Ethos Athletic Club.

The open Training Camp dates set for October 14, 15 and 16 at the Carolina Ice Palace have now been moved to the North Charleston Coliseum. These practice sessions are closed to the public. Time and dates are subject to change.

South Carolina opens its season on Saturday, October 18, at 6:05 p.m. against the Norfolk Admirals. The Stingrays roster will be announced at a later date.







ECHL Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.