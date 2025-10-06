Stingrays Introduce New Ice Lounge at North Charleston Coliseum
Published on October 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced The Ice Lounge, a new VIP experience, at the North Charleston Coliseum for the Stingrays 2025-26 season.
The Ice Lounge will be available as an add on to group ticket purchases for an exclusive experience on a Stingrays game day. Fans can savor a curated selection of hot and cold finger foods and enjoy one complimentary beverage of their choice (beer, wine, single mixed drink, soda, or water), with a full-service bar available for additional purchases. It features a private setting with an 85" television, keeping you close to every play through the end of the second intermission.
Make sure you don't miss out on this opportunity to enhance your Stingrays gameday by contacting the Stingrays at 843-744-7418 or online on stingrayshockey.com.
