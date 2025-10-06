K-Wings Expand Broadcast Reach with FloHockey & TuneIn

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that the Kalamazoo Wings Broadcast Network will return to FloHockey for video streaming and move to TuneIn for free audio streaming of all 72 regular-season games during the 2025-26 season.

Fans will now be able to listen to every K-Wings game for free, anywhere in the world, through the TuneIn app on their smartphones, tablets, smart speakers, and connected cars. If fans prefer to watch the games, FloHockey is available with the same capabilities via subscription.

"We're thrilled to bring the Kalamazoo Wings Broadcast Network to TuneIn," said Kalamazoo Wings General Manager and Governor Toni Will. "Our fans are passionate and spread out far beyond Kalamazoo. The TuneIn app gives them an easy, high-quality way to follow the team all season long; whether they're at home, on the road, or halfway across the country."

TuneIn, the world's leading live audio streaming service, offers crystal-clear streaming and an easy-to-use interface, ensuring that fans never miss a moment of the action. Simply search "Kalamazoo Wings" on the TuneIn app or visit TuneIn.com to start listening.

"WKZO Radio (Local AM & FM) has been such an important partner for us, yet we're thrilled for this next chapter with TuneIn," said Kalamazoo Wings Director of Public Relations & Broadcasting Chris Cadeau. "It's always been my goal to make sure everyone, no matter where they are, has the opportunity to listen live for free. With TuneIn, we're able to make that a reality and bring K-Wings hockey to fans around the world without local blackouts and dropped broadcasts."

This new digital home ensures K-Wings fans have uninterrupted access to every game, including pre-game and post-game coverage, all season long. Currently, 190-plus North American professional teams across every major sport call TuneIn home.

As always, K-Wings Season Ticket Holders are invited to contact their K-Wings representative for any assistance accessing the Kalamazoo Wings Broadcast Network.

How to Listen (FREE)

Download the TuneIn app (available on iOS, Android, and smart devices).

Search "Kalamazoo Wings" or CLICK HERE if viewing on desktop

Follow the team to receive notifications and access every live broadcast.

How to Watch (SUBSCRIPTION)

Download the FloSports App or SIGN UP HERE

Pick an annual or monthly subscription rate that fits your budget

Follow the team and enjoy!

Training Camp will be open to the public from 9:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8 at Wings Event Center. Please enter through Door 1 or Door 10.

One preseason home game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 versus the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center. Tickets start at just $8. CLICK HERE to secure your first look at the K-Wings NOW!

The team will host the Season Opener on October 18 at 4:30 p.m. versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center. Click the link to secure your tickets today!

The Hungry Howie's Friends and Family Ticket Package is also BACK for the Home Opener, including four tickets, four K-Wings knit hats and a $20 Hungry Howie's Voucher.







