Thunder Announce 33-Man Training Camp Roster

Published on October 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced its roster for training camp, which begins today, Monday, October 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Adirondack will begin with a 33-man roster, including seven tryout invites.

Forwards (21): #9 Greg Smith, #12 Chase McLane, #13 Tyson Fawcett, #17 Adam Robbins, #19 T.J. Friedmann, #23 Grant Loven, #24 Shane Murphy, #27 Isaiah Fox, #28 Caden Villegas, #29 Sean Olson, #37 Blais Richartz, #39 Brannon McManus, #43 Kishaun Gervais, #48 Colin Ratt, #55 Sean Gulka, #61 Brian Carrabes, #71 Mike Herrera, #72 Dan Ebrahim, #91 Christophe Fillion, #92 Matt Salhany, #93 Justin Taylor.

Defensemen (9): #2 Pierson Brandon, #6 Ryan Wheeler, #8 Dilan Peters, 14 Conner Hutchison, #26 Andrey Simonchyk, #44 Jacob Graves, #58 Ian Pierce, #65 Jimmy Dowd Jr., #76 Mathieu Boislard.

Goaltenders (3): #21 Wyatt Friedlander, #33 Henry Welsch, #35 Jeremy Brodeur.

Training camp is open to all fans, free of charge, as the Thunder prepare for two preseason games. The Thunder will visit the Reading Royals on Friday, October 10 at 7 p.m., and host the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday, October 11 at 7 p.m. Season ticket holders have FREE tickets to this game as a part of their package and additional tickets are just $10. For the preseason game, all doors open at 6 p.m.

After opening the season in Worcester on Sunday, October 19, the Thunder hosts the Trois-Rivieres Lions in the home opener at Harding Mazzotti Arena on Saturday, October 25 at 7 p.m. The first 3,500 fans will receive a FREE Adirondack Thunder Flag presented by Glens Falls Hospital. Additionally, Harding Mazzotti Arena will giveaway hats, t-shirts, pucks, Thunder jerseys and NHL tickets throughout the game. Fans can also enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra through the end of the first period.

Single game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).







ECHL Stories from October 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.