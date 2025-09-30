Forward Adam Robbins Signs with Adirondack

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Adam Robbins to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Robbins, 25, recorded 13 points (9g, 4a) in 51 games with the Tahoe Knight Monsters in his rookie season last year.

Prior to his first professional season, Robbins played five seasons at NCAA (D1) Princeton University and served as the team's assistant captain in his final year. In 111 games at Princeton University, the Alpine, New Jersey native totaled 58 points (21g, 37a) and was a Hobey Baker Award Nominee in 2023-24.

