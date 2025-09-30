Reading Jr. Royals Post 8-2 Record, 40+ Goal Differential in DVHL Week 4 Play

Published on September 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Mite C, Mite A, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, PeeWee B American and Bantam A American teams recorded a combined 8-2 record in Week 4 of the Delaware Valley Hockey League season over the Sept. 27-28 weekend, which featured the Jr. Royals first home games at Santander Arena.

"Looking to end September on a high note with our first home games next weekend," said Bryce Witman, Director of the Reading Junior Royals.

The Reading Jr. Royals outscored their opponents by a combined 40 goals (67-27).

Mite C Results:

~ 2-0 Record, Outscored opp. 26-4 ~

9-3 Win vs. Quakers

17-1 Win vs. Wissahickon

Mite A Results:

~ 1-1 Record, Outscored by opp. 10-7 ~

8-1 Loss vs. Central Penn

6-2 Win vs. Campus Wild

Squirt A National Results:

~ 2-0 Record, Outscored opp. 11-2 ~

9-1 Win vs. Genesis

2-1 Win vs. Central Penn AA

PeeWee B National Results:

~ 0-1 Record, Outscored by opp. 3-1 ~

3-1 Loss vs. Wilkes-Barre Jr. Penguins

PeeWee A American Results:

~ 2-0 Record, Outscored opp. 16-3 ~

6-0 Win vs. Delaware Blue Hens

10-3 Win vs. Quakers

Bantam A American Results:

~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 6-5 ~

6-5 Win vs. Delaware Blue Hens







ECHL Stories from September 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.