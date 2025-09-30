Reading Jr. Royals Post 8-2 Record, 40+ Goal Differential in DVHL Week 4 Play
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Mite C, Mite A, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, PeeWee B American and Bantam A American teams recorded a combined 8-2 record in Week 4 of the Delaware Valley Hockey League season over the Sept. 27-28 weekend, which featured the Jr. Royals first home games at Santander Arena.
"Looking to end September on a high note with our first home games next weekend," said Bryce Witman, Director of the Reading Junior Royals.
The Reading Jr. Royals outscored their opponents by a combined 40 goals (67-27).
Mite C Results:
~ 2-0 Record, Outscored opp. 26-4 ~
9-3 Win vs. Quakers
17-1 Win vs. Wissahickon
Mite A Results:
~ 1-1 Record, Outscored by opp. 10-7 ~
8-1 Loss vs. Central Penn
6-2 Win vs. Campus Wild
Squirt A National Results:
~ 2-0 Record, Outscored opp. 11-2 ~
9-1 Win vs. Genesis
2-1 Win vs. Central Penn AA
PeeWee B National Results:
~ 0-1 Record, Outscored by opp. 3-1 ~
3-1 Loss vs. Wilkes-Barre Jr. Penguins
PeeWee A American Results:
~ 2-0 Record, Outscored opp. 16-3 ~
6-0 Win vs. Delaware Blue Hens
10-3 Win vs. Quakers
Bantam A American Results:
~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 6-5 ~
6-5 Win vs. Delaware Blue Hens
