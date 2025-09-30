Five Gladiators Named to Admirals' Training Camp Roster, Atlanta Signs Four Players to Tryout Agreements

Published on September 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that forwards Louis Boudon, Joey Cipollone, and Isak Walther; and defensemen Ryan Conroy and Brendan Less have been named to the Milwaukee Admirals training camp roster.

The Gladiators also announced that the team has invited goaltenders Logan Stein and Luke Lush, defenseman Amedeo Mastrangeli, and forward Shawn Kennedy to their own training camp on tryout agreements.

Boudon is no stranger to the AHL, having previously played in 14 AHL games with the Laval Rocket and Iowa Wild, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist. The French forward spent the 2024-25 season in Sweden with the Nybro Vikings, finishing the campaign with 9 goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 47 games.

Cipollone is coming off of a career year with the Gladiators in which he scored 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points in 68 games. His 15 goals were second most on the team last season, trailing only Cody Sylvester who scored 24. His 34 points were tied with Eric Neiley for the fifth most amongst Gladiators skaters.

Walther, a former sixth round draft pick of the Nashville Predators in 2019, joins the Admirals for training camp after wrapping up his senior season at the University of Vermont. The Swedish forward scored 6 goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 33 games with the Catamounts last season, finishing his collegiate career with 23 goals and 33 assists for 56 points in 128 career games.

Conroy was acquired by the Gladiators earlier in the summer in a trade with the Adirondack Thunder and is coming off his first full season of professional hockey, scoring 8 goals and 21 assists for 29 points in 71 games. The defenseman's 29 points led all Thunder defensemen in 2024-25 and were the third most amongst Adirondack skaters last season.

Less, also acquired by the Gladiators during the offseason via trade with Adirondack, recorded 1 goal and 19 assists with a +11 rating in 51 games with the Thunder last season. During the 2024-25 campaign, Less played in his first career AHL game, appearing in one contest with the Syracuse Crunch.

Ahead of their own training camp opening later this week on October 4th, the Gladiators have invited four players to training camp on tryout agreements.

Suwanee, GA, native Logan Stein joins the Gladiators for training camp after playing four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at Ferris State University, and one at the University of Michigan. The 24-year-old, 6'2", 210-pound goaltender posted a record of 11-9-2 with a 3.22 GAA an .893 SV%, and 1 shutout with the Wolverines last season, and finished his collegiate career with a 3.41 GAA, an .892 SV%, 1 shutout, and a record of 21-43-6.

Luke Lush, a 6'3", 205-pound goaltender from Sherwood Park, AB, played in 6 games with the Tulsa Oilers last season, finishing the year with a record of 1-3 and a 3.07 GAA and an .881 SV%. The 27-year-old played four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at Sacred Heart University and one season at the Rochester Institute of Technology prior to joining the Oilers last season. In his collegiate career, Lush posted a record of 20-24-3 with a 2.67 GAA and a .902 SV% and 2 shutouts in 53 games.

Shawn Kennedy, 26, appeared in one game with the Tulsa Oilers last season after completing a four-year collegiate career playing Division III hockey at Elmira College. The forward led his team in scoring his senior year with 39 points and finished his collegiate career with 45 goals and 54 assists for 99 points in 88 games.

The 2025-26 season schedule is HERE ! Season ticket packages are now available, for more information on ticket packages call our ticketing department at (770) 497-5100 or visit https://atlantagladiators.com/tickets/season-tickets.







ECHL Stories from September 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.