Gladiators Weekly: Atlanta Opens December with Three Game Slate vs Jacksonville

Published on December 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - After a weekend sweep of Greenville and having won their last three games, the Gladiators open up a three-game slate vs the Jacksonville Icemen in the sunshine state on Friday. The first two games will be in Jacksonville, with the final game at Gas South Arena on December 7th.

THIS WEEKEND'S GAMES:

Atlanta Gladiators at Jacksonville Icemen - Friday, December 5th at 7:00 PM EST Atlanta Gladiators at Jacksonville Icemen - Saturday, December 6th at 7:00 PM EST Jacksonville Icemen at Atlanta Gladiators - Sunday, December 7th at 3:10 PM EST

The Gladiators took care of business on home ice, improving to 8-2 at Gas South Arena after going 4-1 on the five game homestand. Atlanta went 8-4 during the month of November, improving their record to 12-4 on the season. Now, Atlanta will look to keep that same energy on the road, with five of the next six games away from home.

The Gladiators are 4-2 on the road this season and are 1-1 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena this season, winning 5-2 in Jacksonville on 11/7, and falling 2-1 in their most recent visit on 11/15. Friday's game will mark the 69th all-time meeting between the Gladiators and the Icemen, with Atlanta holding a record of 35-26-7 vs Jacksonville.

With three games on the schedule this weekend, this will mark the first time this season that the Gladiators play three games in three days - something the team will do ten times this season.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

The Gladiators have five home games during the month of December with a variety of fun themes for the whole family to enjoy! Click each game below for tickets!

Gladiators vs Icemen - Sunday, December 7th at 3:10 PM | Max's Holiday Party

- Celebrate the season with the Atlanta Gladiators at Max's Holiday Party ft. Sing for Santa, a festive, family-friendly game filled with holiday cheer, special performances, and plenty of surprises!

- The first 1,500 fans will receive a Gladiators ornament, courtesy of Bare Bones Steakhouse!

Gladiators vs Icemen - Friday, December 19th at 7:10 PM | Marvel Night

Marvel fans, assemble! Heroic fun takes over with action-packed zones, Fantastic Four themed jerseys, and appearances from your favorite Marvel characters! Click HERE to purchase a ticket package with a Kids Superhero Cape!

Gladiators vs Swamp Rabbits - Sunday, December 21st at 3:10 PM

Gladiators vs Ghost Pirates - Saturday, December 27th at 7:10 PM | Frosty Boots & Country Roots Presented by Wendy's

Boots, hats, and hockey! Southern charm hits the ice with country tunes, themed activations, cozy vibes, and winter fun. Don't miss this festive night! Click HERE to purchase a ticket package with a Gladiators themed cowbell!

Gladiators vs Ghost Pirates - Sunday, December 28th at 3:10 PM

RECAP OF LAST WEEK:

Wednesday, November 26th - South Carolina 3, Atlanta 6

Atlanta had its best offensive night of the season, with goals from Nolan, Morgan, Nychuk, Boudon, Sylvester, and Walther. Haider stopped 28/31 in the victory.

Saturday, November 29th - Greenville 2, Atlanta 3 (OT)

Despite falling behind 1-0 late in the second period, Atlanta rallied back with third period goals from Conroy and Young before Isak Walther scored the game winning goal in overtime. Semptimphelter stopped 33/35 in the win.

Sunday, November 30th - Greenville 1, Atlanta 2 (OT)

Cody Sylvester and Alex Young both scored power play goals as Atlanta increased its win streak to three games, going 2/6 on the power play. Young scored the overtime winner as Haider stopped 30/31.

TEAM NOTES

The Gladiators scored power play goals in back-to-back games for the second time this season (first since 10/23 and 10/24) in their weekend sweep of Greenville, going 1/3 on Saturday night and 2/6 on Sunday. Atlanta went 3/9 on the weekend against what was at the time, the best statistical penalty kill in the league. With PPG's on Sunday from Sylvester and Young, the Gladiators also scored two power play goals in the same game this season for the second time (first since 10/23 @ Orlando). The Gladiators are 6-0 when they score a power play goal this season.

The Gladiators are averaging 1.81 goals against per game - the lowest figure in the ECHL. They are the only team to average under 2 goals against per game.

PLAYER NOTES

Alex Young: Has 2 goals and 1 assist in his last two games and is now tied for the team lead in game winning goals (2), and points (15)

Louis Boudon: Is on a four-game point/assist streak and has 1 goal and 5 assists during that span. He is currently tied for the team lead in points with Alex Young at 15

Isak Walther: Is on a four-game point streak with 2 goals and 2 assists during that span, and with his OT winner on Saturday is now tied for the team lead in game winning goals with 2

Chad Nychuk: Is on a three-game point streak with 1 goal and 3 assists in that span. Nychuk is 4th amongst ECHL defensemen in points with 14.

Ethan Haider: Has won his last four starts and is tied for the 2nd most wins amongst ECHL goaltenders (7).

T.J. Semptimphelter: Is third amongst goaltenders in save percentage (.941), and second in goals against average (1.49)

ATLANTA GLADIATORS STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Alex Young - 7

Assists: Chad Nychuk/Louis Boudon - 11

Points: Alex Young/ Louis Boudon - 15

+/-: Alex Young/Chad Nychuk - +10

Penalty Minutes: Joey Cipollone/Chad Nychuk - 14

Power Play Goals: Alex Young - 4

Power Play Assists: Louis Boudon - 5

Shorthanded Goals: Five tied

Points per Game: Alex Young/ Louis Boudon - .94

Wins: Ethan Haider - 7

GAA: T.J. Semptimphelter - 1.49

Save Percentage: T.J. Semptimphelter - .941

Shutouts: T.J. Semptimphelter - 1

ATLANTA GLADIATORS ROSTER

Forwards (14): Ryley Appelt, Louis Boudon, Mickey Burns, Joey Cipollone, Carson Denomie, Ryan Francis, Kalan Lind, Mike McNamee, Peter Morgan, Ryan Nolan, Ethan Scardina, Cody Sylvester, Isak Walther, Alex Young

Defensemen (8): Dylan Carabia, Ryan Conroy, Anthony Firriolo, Andrew Jarvis, Brendan Less, Chad Nychuk, Jack Robilotti, Zach Yoder

Goaltenders (2): Ethan Haider, T.J. Semptimphelter

Hockey Operations Staff:

Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations: Matt Ginn

Assistant Coach: Zach Vinnell

Equipment Manager: Ben Ellis

Athletic Trainer: Nick Nelson

The Atlanta Gladiators are the proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Nashville Predators and the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals; and have been supplying professional hockey and family friendly entertainment to the greater Atlanta area since 2003. Join the Gladiators in battle - get your tickets!







ECHL Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.