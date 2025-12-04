Thunder Add Forward Mac Jensen

Published on December 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Mac ahead to tomorrow's home game against Maine.

Jansen, 32, has played in 17 games with the Federal Prospects Hockey League's Binghamton Black Bears and has 14 goals and 11 assists for 25 points. The previous four seasons, the White Bear Lake, Minnesota native played for the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and had 193 points (88g, 105a) in 213 games. Jansen helped the Rail Yard Dawgs capture a SPHL Championship and served as the team's assistant captain last season.

Prior to joining the pro ranks, Jansen played four seasons of collegiate hockey at NCAA (D3) University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

The Thunder are back at Harding Mazzotti Arena on Friday night to take on the Maine Mariners at 7:00 p.m. Fans can enjoy $4 Labatt Blue Light through the end of the first period.

