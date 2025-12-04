ECHL Transactions - December 4

Published on December 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 4, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Tulsa:

Christian Propp, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Mac Jansen, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Jace Isley, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Chase McLane, F Placed on Reserve

Florida:

Delete Anthony Beauchamp, F Placed on Team Suspension

Greenville:

Add Patrick Polino, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Dante Sheriff, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Jordan Power, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Jacob Modry, D Placed on Reserve

Add Austin Saint, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jack Brackett, F Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Delete Will Zmolek, D Recalled by Iowa Wild

Delete Samuel Hlavaj, G Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Maine:

Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Zachary Massicotte, D Placed on Reserve

Add Zackary Jones, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Owen Gallatin, D Placed on Reserve

Add Nick Anderson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Zach Bannister, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Rapid City:

Delete Parker Bowman, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Delete Justin Sand, G Released as EBUG

Reading:

Delete Sawyer Boulton, F Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Tahoe:

Delete Jacob McGrew, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Linden Alger, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Tulsa:

Add Noah Giesbrecht, G Signed ECHL SPC

Utah:

Add Jared Stahel, G Added as EBUG

Delete Kyle Keyser, G Recalled by Colorado Eagles

Delete Connor Kelley, D Recalled by Colorado Eagles

Worcester:

Add T.J. Walsh, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Cole Donhauser, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Michael Suda, D Loaned to Bridgeport







