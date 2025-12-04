ECHL Transactions - December 4
Published on December 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 4, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Tulsa:
Christian Propp, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Mac Jansen, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Jace Isley, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Chase McLane, F Placed on Reserve
Florida:
Delete Anthony Beauchamp, F Placed on Team Suspension
Greenville:
Add Patrick Polino, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Dante Sheriff, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Jordan Power, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Jacob Modry, D Placed on Reserve
Add Austin Saint, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jack Brackett, F Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Delete Will Zmolek, D Recalled by Iowa Wild
Delete Samuel Hlavaj, G Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Maine:
Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Zachary Massicotte, D Placed on Reserve
Add Zackary Jones, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Owen Gallatin, D Placed on Reserve
Add Nick Anderson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Zach Bannister, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Rapid City:
Delete Parker Bowman, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Delete Justin Sand, G Released as EBUG
Reading:
Delete Sawyer Boulton, F Recalled by Lehigh Valley
Tahoe:
Delete Jacob McGrew, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Linden Alger, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Tulsa:
Add Noah Giesbrecht, G Signed ECHL SPC
Utah:
Add Jared Stahel, G Added as EBUG
Delete Kyle Keyser, G Recalled by Colorado Eagles
Delete Connor Kelley, D Recalled by Colorado Eagles
Worcester:
Add T.J. Walsh, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Cole Donhauser, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Michael Suda, D Loaned to Bridgeport
