Joe Dunlap and Ryan O'Rourke Return to the Lions

Published on December 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Forward Joe Dunlap and defenseman Ryan O'Rourke were assigned to the Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) on Thursday morning.

Both players have already suited up for the Trois-Rivières squad earlier this season.

Dunlap has played five games with the Lions, recording four points. His most recent appearance dates back to November 15.

As for O'Rourke, the defenseman took part in nine games, scoring one goal. The Ontario native last played on November 22.

The Lions' next matchup will take place this Friday as they visit the Idaho Steelheads (Dallas Stars).

Trois-Rivières will return home on December 19, when they host the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins).







