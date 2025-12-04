Tahoe Knight Monsters Announce Schedule Change

Published on December 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today the following change to their schedule for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

The Knight Monsters game originally scheduled for Friday, December 26, on the road against the Rapid City Rush at 6:05 pm PT has been rescheduled for Sunday, December 28. The new puck drop time is 3:05 pm PT.

The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, December 5, to take on the Rapid City Rush at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







