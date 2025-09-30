Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Former Steelhead Demetrios Kounontzis

Published on September 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the team has signed forward Demetrios Koumontzis for the 2025-26 season.

Koumontzis, 25, comes to Greensboro after spending the past two seasons with the Idaho Steelheads in the ECHL. He appeared in 82 games during that span, posting 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward enjoyed a strong rookie campaign in 2023-24 with 19 points and a +16 rating, and followed it with 15 points across 35 games in 2024-25.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Koumontzis was originally selected by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft (108th overall). Prior to turning pro, he played four years at Arizona State University, where he recorded 54 points (15G, 39A) across 115 NCAA games. His most productive collegiate season came in 2018-19 when he finished third on the team in assists with 16 while helping the Sun Devils to their first NCAA Tournament appearance.

"Demetrios is a skilled forward who plays with pace and energy," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "He has experience in this league already, knows how to create offense, and competes hard every shift. He is another strong addition as we continue to build depth and scoring up front."

Koumontzis adds to the list of players the Gargoyles have signed for the 2025-26 season:

Logan Nelson (F)

Luke Mylymok (F)

Wade Murphy (F)

Patrick Newell (F)

Anthony Rinaldi (F)

Colton Leiter (D)

Ethan Leyh (F)

Ryan Richardson (F)

Zach Faremouth (F)

Jordan Biro (F)

Artyom Borshyov (D)

Gabe Blanchard (D)

Braden Doyle (D)

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale. Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from September 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.