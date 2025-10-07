Icemen Announce 2025 Campione Law Icemen Training Camp Schedule & Roster
Published on October 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today the team's schedule and roster for the 2025 Jacksonville Icemen Training Camp presented by Campione Law. There will also be opportunites to meet the Greensboro Gargoyles & Savannah Ghost Pirates players at the DoubleTree Riverfront (details below).
The Icemen open their training camp with 26 players. Below is a listing of the Icemen's Training Camp Roster at the start of camp:
Goaltenders (3)
31 - Cameron Rowe (6-3, 216)
40 - Dominic Basse (6-6, 196)
50 - Michael Bullion (6-0, 198), Tryout
Defensemen (8)
3 - Igor Chibrikov (6-8, 187)
12 - Jaden Condotta (6-0, 194)
18 - John Spetz (5-10, 195)
23 - Brayden Hislop (6-1, 181)
24 - Taos Jordan (6-0, 192)
44 - Cameron Supryka (6-3, 192)
43 - Louka Henault (6-0, 179)
58 - Adrien Beraldo (6-0, 183)
Forwards (15)
4 - Noah Robinson (6-0, 205) Tryout
7 - Nathan Dunkley (5-11, 192)
8 - Patrick Bajkov (6-0, 183)
10 - Christopher Brown (6-0, 179)
11 - Bennett MacArthur (6-0, 194)
12 - Liam Coughlin (6-2, 201)
13 - Chris Grando (5-10, 172)
15 - Brandon Schultz (5-9, 181)
17 - Tyler Coffey (5-10, 179)
19 - Dalton Duhart (6-0, 181)
22 - MacAuley Carson (6-1, 203)
26 - Brody Crane (5-11, 185)
29 - Craig Martin (6-0, 181)
51 - Garrett Van Wyhe (6-2, 201)
70 - Ashton Stockie (6-1, 203)
Icemen 2025 Training Camp Schedule (Practices are open to all media and public; All practice sessions are at the Community First Igloo):
Tuesday, October 7th
10:30 a.m. Practice
Wednesday, October 8th
10:30 a.m. Practice
Thursday, October 9th
10:00 a.m. Practice / Morning Skate
1-2 p.m. Special Meet & Greet with Greensboro Gargoyles Team at Doubletree Riverfront
7:00 p.m. Preseason game vs. Greensboro (at Community First Igloo)
Friday, October 10th
10:00 a.m. Practice / Morning Skate
7:00 p.m. Preseason game vs. Savannah (at Community First Igloo)
1-2 p.m. Special Meet & Greet with Savannah Ghost Pirates Team at DoubleTree Riverfront
Saturday, October 11th
10:30 a.m. Practice
Sunday, October 12th
Off Day, no practice
Monday, October 13th
10:30 a.m. Practice
Tuesday, October 14th
10:30 a.m. Practice
Wednesday, October 15th
10:30 a.m. Practice
---End of Training Camp---
SPECIAL EVENT: The October 9th Greensboro Gargoyles Meet & Greet and the October 10th Savannah Ghost Pirates Meet & Greet events will take place at the DoubleTree Riverfront located at 1201 Riverplace Blvd. in Jacksonville. Both events are free and open to the public. The DoubleTree Riverfront is the Official Preseason Hospitality Partner for the Jacksonville Icemen.
The Icemen open the season with the first eight games on the road, beginning on October 18th and 19th against the expansion Greensboro Gargoyles. The Icemen's Opening Weekend is set for November 7th & 8th.
Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are currently on sale! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
