Nailers Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule & Roster

Published on October 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their 2025 training camp schedule and roster.

The Nailers will open their 2025 training camp on Monday, October 6th. The first day will see the team get broken up into three groups, and those groups will be instructed by members of the Pittsburgh Penguins Skills and Player Development Staff. Tuesday and Wednesday will also feature skills sessions in the morning, followed by standard practices during the afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be standard practice days in the morning, then Saturday will have a morning skate prior to the team's departure for that night's preseason match in Johnstown against Greenville.

All practices are open to the public, and fans must stay in the seating bowl, as ice level access is not permitted. Fans interested in attending the preseason game can purchase tickets via 1stsummitarena.com.

Head Coach Ryan Papaioannou has compiled a roster of 16 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goaltenders for a total of 26 players. There are two NHL contracted players, six AHL contracted players, 16 ECHL contracted players, and two players attending training camp on professional tryouts.

2025 Wheeling Nailers Training Camp Schedule

Times Subject to Change

Monday, October 6th- Defense Skills, 1:15 p.m.

Forward Skills 1st Group, 2:15 p.m.

Forward Skills 2nd Group, 3:15 p.m.

Tuesday, October 7th- Defense Skills, 10:00 a.m.

Forward Skills 1st Group, 10:45 a.m.

Forward Skills 2nd Group, 11:30 a.m.

Practice, 1:45 p.m.

Wednesday, October 8th- Defense Skills, 10:00 a.m.

Forward Skills 1st Group, 10:45 a.m.

Forward Skills 2nd Group, 11:30 a.m.

Practice, 1:45 p.m.

Thursday, October 9th- Practice, 11:00 a.m.

Friday, October 10th- Practice, 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, October 11th- Morning Skate, 11:00 a.m.

Preseason Game vs. Greenville (at Johnstown), 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 12th- No Practice

2025 Wheeling Nailers Training Camp Roster

#6 D Daniel Laatsch

#8 D Aidan Sutter

#12 F Mike Posma

#13 F Logan Pietila

#14 F Ryan Mahshie

#15 F Cole Tymkin

#17 D Bogdans Hodass

#18 F Tyler Paquette

#19 F Randy Hernández

#21 F Craig Armstrong

#22 F Matthew Quercia

#25 F Jack Works

#27 F Ricky Boysen

#32 D Tommy Budnick

#34 F Zach Urdahl

#36 F Max Graham

#47 F Jordan Kaplan

#53 F Tyler Burnie

#57 D Trevor LeDonne

#62 F Zach Gallant

#74 D Brent Johnson

#79 D Emil Pieniniemi

#83 F Brayden Edwards

#30 G Jake Smith

#31 G Logan Neaton

#35 G Jaxon Castor







