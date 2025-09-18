Nailers Acquire Trevor LeDonne from Allen

Published on September 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trevor LeDonne with the Allen Americans

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a trade, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has received defenseman Trevor LeDonne from the Allen Americans in exchange for future considerations.

LeDonne, 25, made his professional debut with the Americans in March, following the conclusion of his collegiate playing career. Trevor appeared in 15 games with Allen and registered one goal, three assists, four points, and eight penalty minutes. His first career point came via an assist in his second game on March 8th against Jacksonville. He then netted his first pro goal as part of a two-point effort on April 11th against Tulsa.

Prior to turning pro, the Stoney Creek, Ontario native played four years of college hockey - two at the University of St. Thomas, then two at Robert Morris University, when the school returned to Division I hockey in 2023. LeDonne's best offensive season came as a senior with the Colonials in 2024-25, when he collected three goals, two assists, and five points in 23 games. Two of the goals came in a season-opening 5-1 win at Miami. Trevor also enjoyed success with the BCHL's Nanaimo Clippers, as he led the league in goals by defensemen with six in 20 games during the shortened 2020-21 campaign.

The Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2025-26 season in Cincinnati on Saturday, October 18th. The first home game is Saturday, November 1st against the Norfolk Admirals. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

