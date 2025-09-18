ECHL Names Terreri as Manager of Officiating Operations

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that it has hired Casey Terreri as the League's Manager of Officiating Operations. Terreri replaces Riley Yerkovich, who was hired as Director, Officiating and Player Safety for the American Hockey League last week.

"We are thrilled to bring Casey on as the ECHL's Manager of Officiating Operations," said ECHL Vice President of Hockey Operations, Dan Petrino. "Casey has extensive experience as a referee in the ECHL and American Hockey League, and is ready to bring his skills and knowledge with him into his new role. We are excited to welcome Casey into our Hockey Operations team and help him develop as he begins the next chapter of his career in the ECHL."

Terreri will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the League's Officiating Department including administration of rules and directives, travel and assignments for on-ice officials, as well as working with the League's Officiating Development staff for education and development of officiating staff and communications with the National Hockey League and American Hockey League on ECHL officials and the ECHL Rule Book.

A native of Warwick, Rhode Island, Terreri has spent the past six seasons as a referee in the ECHL, and was selected to work the 2019 NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan, while earning Kelly Cup Playoffs assignments in 2022, 2023 and 2024. In addition to his time with the ECHL, he has also worked as a referee in the AHL since 2019, working nearly 300 games. He worked the Calder Cup Playoffs in each of the last four seasons, and was one of the referees for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.

Terreri's uncle, Chris, played 14 seasons as a goaltender in the National Hockey League, winning Stanley Cup championships with the New Jersey Devils in 1995 and 2000.







