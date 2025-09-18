Isaac Basinger Named Broadcaster and Manager of Media Relations

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates are proud to welcome Isaac Basinger as the new Broadcaster and Manager of Media Relations.

Basinger will serve as the "Voice of the Ghost Pirates" on game broadcasts this season, while also serving as the team's lead media relations contact.

A native of Wheeling, WV, Basinger spent the last five seasons with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers, performing multiple roles, including color commentator, communications coordinator and TV content creator.

Basinger, a 2022 graduate of West Liberty University, also served as the "Voice of the Hilltoppers" during his time as a student, broadcasting over 100 different sporting events. He earned a bachelor's degree in Broadcasting with a minor in Public Relations.

"I'm excited to be named the voice of the Ghost Pirates," Basinger said. "I've heard nothing but great things about the city and fans in Savannah. I want to thank the organization for giving me this amazing opportunity."

Basinger takes over for former Ghost Pirates broadcaster Cristiano Simonetta, who departed the team after three seasons to join Savannah's AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, as their Director of Broadcasting and Communications.

