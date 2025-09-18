Two-Sport College Athlete Jake Ratzlaff Signs with Rush

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Thursday the club has signed Jake Ratzlaff for the 2025-26 season.

Ratzlaff, 23, joins the Rush and turns pro after having lived a collegiate career not many athletes get to experience: competing at the Division I level in two different sports.

"I am super excited and blessed for the opportunity to be a part of the Rapid City Rush organization," said Ratzlaff. "I'm looking forward to competing every day and winning a lot of hockey games. Let's go!"

A standout hockey, football, and baseball player at Rosemount High School in Minnesota, Jake chose the gridiron, having been named Minnesota Mr. Football as a senior and committed to the University of Wisconsin.

Ratzlaff saw some action late in games for the Badgers in his freshman season. However, the 6-foot-2 linebacker decided to change directions and pursue hockey after sustaining a hip injury. While still in Madison and enrolled at Wisconsin, he suited up for seven games with the USHL's Madison Capitols in the top amateur junior league in the country. The University of St. Thomas came calling and offered him a spot on their Division I roster.

A big-bodied, physical right-shot defenseman, Ratzlaff fit right in with the Tommies and played 23 games over two seasons in college. Even though he had taken two full seasons off the ice, his perseverance pays off with the signing of a professional contract.

"Jake is a steady, stay-at-home, tough defender who is an elite athlete," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He will be expected to contribute to our team toughness. Jake's history of being a multi-sport athlete, playing Big Ten football and Division I hockey, speaks to his mindset and understanding of how to compete at a high level."

The Rush have announced the following player signings:

Forwards (8): Ryan Wagner, Parker Bowman, Jonathan Yantsis, Chaz Smedsrud, Cameron Buhl, Rasmus Ekström, Maurizio Colella, Jared Westcott

Defensemen (7): Billy Constantinou, Mitchell Smith, Aaron Hyman, Mike Van Unen, Alexander Stensson, Aaron Chiarot, Jake Ratzlaff

Goaltenders (2): Christian Propp, Nathan Torchia

