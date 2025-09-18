Solar Bears Agree to Terms with Defenseman J.C. Brassard

Published on September 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the signing of defenseman J.C. Brassard to a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Brassard, 29, returned to the ECHL last season to play with the Allen Americans after a three-year tenure overseas. The Scituate, Mass. native led the Americans in points (23) and assists (18) among defensemen and finished third on the team with 135 shots on goal.

Brassard has appeared in 183 ECHL games over five seasons with South Carolina, Greenville, Utah, Tulsa, and Allen, scoring 65 points (14g-51a) and recording 100 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound rearguard also skated with the Nottingham Panthers of the EIHL for two seasons, and Chamonix of Ligue Mangus (France).

Prior to his professional career, Brassard played four seasons at Union College. The two-time ECAC All-Academic player appeared in 135 games for the Garnet Chargers, scoring 52 points (8g-44a).

Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Andrew Bruder, Tyler Drevitch, Carson Focht, Cole Kodsi, Peter Laviolette III, Aaron Luchuk, Jarid Lukosevicius

DEFENSEMEN: Nick Anderson, J.C. Brassard, Logan Britt, Davis Bunz, Tony Follmer

GOALTENDERS: Jon Gillies, Ethan Langenegger







