Swamp Rabbits Sign Veteran D-Man David Drake

Published on September 18, 2025

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that the team has signed veteran defenseman David Drake to the 2025-26 roster.

Drake comes to the Swamp Rabbits after spending the last four seasons in the ECHL with the Wheeling Nailers. The 6'5", 216-pound defenseman factored in 65 games in West Virginia last season, logging 14 assists and a +5 rating. He later appeared in all five Kelly Cup Playoff games for the Nailers, falling in the first round to the Norfolk Admirals. Drake made 242 appearances for the Nailers since 2021, notching six goals 54 assists, and 60 points, along with a +37 rating.

"Word travels around the hockey community, and when it comes to Greenville, the word is glowing. Everyone says this is the place to be, the community is incredible, and the fans are passionate. It seems like a great fit for me," Drake said of signing in the Upstate. "It's crazy to think I've been playing for as long as I have, but as a veteran, the most important characteristic I bring to any team I play for is a calming presence. I think defense first, but even as I get older in this game, I try to improve in all facets, so hopefully I can bring some firepower as well. I'm excited for this team, especially with the experience we have. Leadership won't be something we lack, and that only increases our expectation of winning. Coach Costello wants to do just that: he wants to win and he wants to compete, so my goal is to become one of those top four teams in the South Division and fight for a chance to win the Kelly Cup."

"David is a major addition to our d-corps. Landing a defenseman with his experience is pivotal for our team," said Chad Costello, Head Coach/General Manager of the Swamp Rabbits. "He is a veteran presence that plays with great defensive instincts, and his size makes him really hard to play against. He is comfortable logging a lot of minutes while playing against the opposition's top offensive players. In addition to all he brings on the ice, his leadership with greatly impact our locker room. I'm excited to work with him, and I know fans will be thrilled to see what he brings to our team and community."

A native of Naperville, Illinois, Drake, 30, enters his seventh professional season, spending the entirety of his career in North America. Since turning professional in 2018, he's skated 14 AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Providence Bruins, and Rochester Americans, collecting three assists. The bulk of his career has come in the "Premier 'AA' Hockey League" with Wheeling and the Reading Royals, where he's stacked an impressive 84 points (8g-76ast) in 378 games along with a +37 rating, and an additional goal and assist in 25 Kelly Cup Playoff games. Before jumping to the pros, Drake played four years and 124 games with the NCAA's University of Connecticut, serving as an alternate captain in his final two seasons, and played parts of two campaigns with the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2013 NHL Draft (7th Rd/#192).







