Stepan Timofeyev Slated to Return to Greenville in 2025-26

Published on September 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that forward Stepan Timofeyev has re-signed with the team for the 2025-26 ECHL Season.

Timofeyev joins Pierce Charleson in net, Austin Saint, Brent Pedersen, Liam Finlay, Ryan O'Reilly, Ryan O'Hara, Ben Poisson, Jack Brackett, and Patrick Polino up front, and Dustin Geregach, Tristan De Jong, Jordan Power, Jacob Modry, Josh Atkinson, and Jake Murray on the back-end.

Timofeyev returns to the Swamp Rabbits after finishing last season, his third ECHL campaign with the team. The 5'9", 190-pound forward began the season with the Norfolk Admirals, logging 14 goals, 25 assists, and 39 points in 45 games. He was then acquired by the Swamp Rabbits on the March 20th trade deadline and made his debut for the team the next night at South Carolina. Timofeyev potted his first goal in the Upstate on March 28th and finished his first stint with Greenville with two goals and five points in 10 games. Overall, he was credited with 16 goals, 28 assists, and 44 points in 55 games between both clubs.

"In just a short amount of time last season, it was easy to see how incredible and beautiful a city Greenville truly is. My wife and I loved it here, and when you add in the plans Coach Costello has for this team, it was an easy decision to come back to Greenville," Timofeyev said of coming back to the Upstate. "I'm most excited to work with Coach Costello. He's had a phenomenal career in this league, and as a forward with a similar size to him, I'm really looking forward to learning from him and applying his lessons to my game. Part of that learning is continuing to play my game: I'm going to bring energy, skill, and offense, so I'm looking forward to showing the fans the complete game I bring up front. As a team, we want to win everything. We want to get better as players, as people, and if we can learn something new every day, we're going to be dangerous. I can't wait to the see the fans next month!"

"Timo is a proven player who has climbed and fought to be at this level. He's accomplished this due to his relentless hard work, production, and attitude," Chad Costello, Head Coach/General Manager of the Swamp Rabbits said of his returning forward. "Timo's consistency is a huge attribute that our staff is very excited to add to our lineup. He will be relied upon in a number of different situations, and we will lean on his experience to help bring a solid scoring punch up front."

From St. Petersburg, Russia, Timofeyev, 30, has amassed 134 points (53g-81ast) in 160 ECHL games with the Swamp Rabbits and Admirals since first signing in the league in December 2022. Before becoming a full-time ECHLer, he suited up in the SPHL with the Birmingham Bulls, Knoxville Ice Bears, and Macon Mayhem, and in the FPHL with the Elmira Enforcers and Port Huron Prowlers. As a rookie in the 2017-18 campaign with Port Huron, Timofeyev garnered Forward of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors, racking 13 goals, 23 assists, and 36 points in 29 games. He played junior hockey briefly in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League, winning the 2016 championship with the Tottenham Steamers and 2017 Team World All-Star honors and North Most Valuable Player accolades while serving as the captain of the Bradford Rattlers.







