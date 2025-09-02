Lions' Hockey Staff Gets a Fresh Look

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions' front office has been busy during the off-season. In addition to signing contracts with about a dozen players, management has also reached agreements with equipment manager Cam Batty, athletic therapist Mark Petrin, and video coach and hockey operations coordinator Taylor Roberts.

Cam Batty

Originally from Green Bay, Wisconsin, but from a Québécois family, Cam Batty arrives in Trois-Rivières with solid experience. The 29-year-old began his career as an equipment manager in NCAA Division 3 with St. Norbert College. He then made the jump to the American Hockey League, serving as assistant equipment manager with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins during the 2019-2020 season. He went on to hold the same role for the next two seasons with the Henderson Silver Knights, also in the AHL.

Since 2023, Cam has been the head equipment manager for the Madison Capitols in the USHL, the American equivalent of major junior hockey.

Mark Petrin

A native of Blainville, Québec, Mark Petrin joins the Lions after spending last year in the QMJHL with the Shawinigan Cataractes. With his major junior experience and a bachelor's degree in Athletic Therapy from Concordia University, the 27-year-old will be a major asset to the Lions' hockey staff.

The Lions' new athletic therapist also played hockey for several years, including 11 games with Western Michigan University, where he studied from 2018 to 2020.

Taylor Roberts

Originally from Quispamsis, New Brunswick, Taylor Roberts will be making his professional debut after spending the last several years in the Maritimes. The 25-year-old worked for more than three years with Acadia University in Nova Scotia as a video coach and hockey operations director. He later moved closer to home, once again taking on the same roles with the University of New Brunswick Reds.

In 2022, he also spent time with the Saint John Sea Dogs in the QMJHL, where he had the honor of lifting the Memorial Cup that same year.

These three new additions will be settling in Trois-Rivières in the coming weeks, each playing a crucial role in the team's defense of its Kelly Cup title.







