Icemen Add Gritty Defenseman Adrien Beraldo

Published on September 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Adrien Beraldo for the 2025-26 season.

Beraldo, 25, joins the Icemen from the Toledo Walleye where he saw action in each of the past three seasons. Beraldo missed most of last season recovering from a previous injury, but during the 2023-24 season with Toledo, the 6-0, 183-pound blueliner posted 11 points (1g, 10a) with 115 penalty minutes. Beraldo has registered 30 points (5g, 25a) with 266 penalty minutes in 143 ECHL games played with the Walleye, Reading Royals and Iowa Heartlanders.

Beraldo also has also made ten American Hockey League (AHL) appearances during his career in stints with the Iowa Wild and Chicago Wolves. Prior to his professional career, the Stoney Creek, Ontario resident totaled 47 points (16, 31a) with 158 penalty minutes in 164 career Ontario Hockey League contests split in stints with the Peterborough Petes, Kingston Frontenacs and Niagara IceDogs from 2017-2021.

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2025-26 season:

Cameron Rowe (G)

Adrien Beraldo (D)

Louka Henault (D)

Brayden Hislop (D)

Cameron Supryka (D)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F/D)

Christopher Brown (F)

Tyler Coffey (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

Brody Crane (F)

Dalton Duhart (F)

Nathan Dunkley (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Bennett MacArthur (F)

Craig Martin (F)

Ashton Stockie (F)

The Icemen's home opener is set for November 7th against the Atlanta Gladiators.







