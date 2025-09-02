Ghost Pirates Bring on Amonte, Brodzinski

Published on September 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Tuesday the team has signed forwards Tristan Amonte and Bryce Brodzinski to ECHL contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Amonte, 25, has spent the last four seasons at Boston University, compiling 79 games with the Terriers and producing nine points (four goals, five assists). Before attending BU, the Norwell, MA, native played junior hockey in both the USHL (Youngstown Phantoms) and BCHL (Penticton Vees). His father, Tony, notched 900 points in 1174 NHL games over 16 seasons with the New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks, Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames.

Brodzinski, 25, is coming off a 53-point rookie season in the ECHL, amassing 22 goals and 31 assists in 69 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and the Norfolk Admirals. The Blaine, MN, native played five years at the University of Minnesota, notching 119 points (60 goals, 59 assists) in 185 appearances with the Golden Gophers. The Philadelphia Flyers selected Brodzinski in the 7th round (196th overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Bryce comes from a hockey-playing family as all three of his older brothers (Jonny, Easton and Michael) have played professionally.

Amonte and Brodzinski join defensemen Bryan Yoon, Ethan Szmagaj, Keaton Pehrson, Michael Suda and Chris Lipe, as well as forwards Mitchell Russell, Logan Drevitch, Connor Gregga, Kyle Jeffers, Nick Granowicz, Ryan Sullivan, Zach Krajnik, Seth Fyten and Liam Walsh as players signed to ECHL contracts by the Ghost Pirates for the 2025-26 season.







