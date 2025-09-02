Thunder Re-Sign Goaltender Henry Welsch
Published on September 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has re-signed goaltender Henry Welsch to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.
Welsch, 24, went 3-3-0 last season with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in seven games with the Thunder. He also recorded his first professional shutout on March 29 in a 31-save effort against the Indy Fuel.
Before arriving in Adirondack, Welsch finished his fifth season at NCAA (D1) UMass-Lowell and went 11-8-1 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage in 20 games. In 76 games overall with the River Hawks, the Lakeville, Minnesota native had a 2.51 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.
Single game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
ECHL Stories from September 2, 2025
- Thunder Re-Sign Goaltender Henry Welsch - Adirondack Thunder
- Icemen Add Gritty Defenseman Adrien Beraldo - Jacksonville Icemen
- Lions' Hockey Staff Gets a Fresh Look - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Ghost Pirates Bring on Amonte, Brodzinski - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Rookie Forward, Bentley Captain, Colton Leiter - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Steelheads Add Defenseman Jeff Baum and Forward Robbie Holmes - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals SIgn 2025 Kelly Cup Champion, 6'3" Blue-Liner Vincent Sevigny for 2025-26 Season - Reading Royals
- Stepan Timofeyev Slated to Return to Greenville in 2025-26 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings 2025-26 Promo Schedule Released & Single Game Tickets on Sale - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rookie Forward Papp Signs with the Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.