Thunder Re-Sign Goaltender Henry Welsch

Published on September 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has re-signed goaltender Henry Welsch to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Welsch, 24, went 3-3-0 last season with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in seven games with the Thunder. He also recorded his first professional shutout on March 29 in a 31-save effort against the Indy Fuel.

Before arriving in Adirondack, Welsch finished his fifth season at NCAA (D1) UMass-Lowell and went 11-8-1 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage in 20 games. In 76 games overall with the River Hawks, the Lakeville, Minnesota native had a 2.51 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

