Steelheads Add Defenseman Jeff Baum and Forward Robbie Holmes

Published on September 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed defenseman Jeff Baum and forward Robbie Holmes to ECHL contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Baum, 29, enters his fifth professional season, first in North America, after spending the last four seasons with the Belfast Giants of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL). During his tenure with the Giants, he captured the EIHL Regular Season Championship and was an EIHL Cup Champion three times (2022, 2023, and 2025). The 5-foot-11, 185lb left-handed shooting defender served as an assistant captain last season notching 18 points (5G, 13A) in 51 games. Across his first seasons with Belfast he appeared in 239 career games accumulating 68 points (15G, 53A).

Prior to professional hockey, Baum played three seasons of collegiate hockey at American International College (AIC) from 2018-21 helping the Yellow Jackets to three American Hockey Association (AHA) Regular Season Championships and two AHA Tournament Championships. He spent the 2017-18 season at Providence College. After two seasons in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) with the Wichita Falls Wildcats from 2014-16 he spent his last year of junior hockey in the United States Hockey League (USHL) serving as an assistant captain with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2016-17.

Holmes, 26, enters his first professional season after spending the last four seasons at Mount Royal University (USports) where he appeared in 88 career games notching 78 points (41G, 37A). The 6-foot-2, 202lb left-handed shooting forward played one game with the Kansas City Mavericks during the 2020-21 season after playing four full seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The Sarepta, AB native skated in 231 career OHL games totaling 114 points (51G, 63A) playing with the Regina Pats and Everett Silvertips from 2016-2020.

The Idaho Steelheads kick-off their 27th on ice season October 17th at Tahoe and will host the Utah Grizzlies on October 24th for their home opener. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for Steelheads ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







ECHL Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.