Oilers Sign Physical Forward Matthew Henry

Published on September 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Tuesday the signing of rookie forward Matthew Henry for the 2025-26 season.

Henry, 21, embarks on his professional career following a two-season WHL career with the Brandon Wheat Kings, registering 240 PIM, two goals and one assist in 94 games.

"Matt is a gritty forward," said Head Coach Rob Murray. "He's a name that popped up through Scott when looking to add a serious physical presence to our team. He uses that physicality to create space on the ice and brings a style of play that should translate well to the pro game. We are at our best when we are making the game difficult for our opponent and playing a physical and detailed game is crucial to that. While we were tougher and a harder team to play against last season compared to the previous few, there is still room to improve in that area. Both in the consistency of bringing a physical game and the level of physicality brought each night. Guys that hit and have a willingness to play with a nasty streak like Matt don't come along as often as they used to. We are happy to have him and look forward to what he brings at the pro level."

The six-foot, 216-pound forward's 140 PIM in 57 appearances with the Wheat Kings in 2022-23 led the WHL. Henry led the league in PIM/game the following season in 2023-24, logging 100 PIM in just 37 outings.

The Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native began his junior career during the 2021-22 season with Battlefords of the SJHL, catching the Wheat Kings' esye with 16 points (4g, 12a) and 216 PIM in 52 regular season games with the North Stars. Before entering its SJHL program, Henry spent two seasons with Battlefords U18 'AAA' program.

Henry enters the 2025-26 class, joining fellow forwards Josh Nelson, Tyler Poulsen, Keegan Iverson, Easton Armstrong and Justin Michaelian along with defensemen Duggie Lagrone and Michael Davies. Stay tuned for more announcements as the offseason progresses.







