Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Rookie Forward, Bentley Captain, Colton Leiter

Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Rookie Forward, Bentley Captain

Published on September 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the team has signed rookie forward Ethan Leyh for the 2025-26 season.

Leyh, 24, joins the Gargoyles following a decorated collegiate career at Bentley University, where he served as team captain for two seasons and established himself as one of the program's premier leaders. The 6-foot, 194-pound forward capped off his senior year with a career-best 42 points (17G, 25A) in 37 games, earning First Team All-Atlantic Hockey honors, being named Co-Best Defensive Forward, and finishing as a finalist for the conference's Forward of the Year award.

A native of Anmore, British Columbia, Leyh finished his NCAA tenure with 101 points (49G, 58A) in 162 games, leading Bentley in scoring in each of his final two seasons. Known for his responsible two-way play, faceoff strength, and ability to produce in key moments, Leyh was also recognized for his commitment and leadership off the ice, making him one of the most respected captains in Atlantic Hockey.

"He's a very good player. He was drafted to the Spokane Chiefs when I was coaching there," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "He decided to go the college route and his coaches rave about his personality and leadership skills. As a young player entering his rookie season, that is a very important attribute that will add perfectly to our team culture."

Prior to college, Leyh skated in the BCHL with the Langley Rivermen, where he recorded 43 points in 51 games during the 2018-19 campaign. As he embarks on his first professional season, the rookie forward will look to bring the same leadership presence and competitive edge to the Gargoyles' inaugural roster.

"I am super excited for the opportunity to make my professional debut with Greensboro," said Leyh. "I'm looking forward to connecting with the players and staff, and I can't wait to move to a new city and compete in front of such an amazing fan base."

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale! Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.







