Gargoyles Announce the 2025-26 Opening Night Roster
Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, have officially announced their Opening Night Roster ahead of the team's highly anticipated inaugural game this Saturday, October 18 at 7:00 PM inside the First Horizon Coliseum.
Fans are invited to kick off the historic night early with the first Fan Fest presented by Cone Heath from 4:00-6:00 PM outside the arena, featuring a live band, local food vendors, and the release of official Gargoyles merchandise..
Opening Night Roster:
Forwards
6 Wade Murphy
7 Deni Goure
12 Zach Faremouth
14 Patrick Newell
17 Anthony Rinaldi
18 Ryan Richardson
19 Ethan Leyh
24 Demetrios Koumontzis
27 David Gagnon
28 Logan Nelson
40 Tyler Weiss
86 Jordan Biro
98 Jake Elmer
Defensemen
4 Braden Doyle
5 Andrius Kulbis-Marino
9 Dalton Skelly
22 Artyom Borshyov
45 Colton Leiter
77 Noah Delmas
Goaltenders
30 Jake Sibell
80 Ruslan Khazheyev
The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale. Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.
