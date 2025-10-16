Gargoyles Announce the 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, have officially announced their Opening Night Roster ahead of the team's highly anticipated inaugural game this Saturday, October 18 at 7:00 PM inside the First Horizon Coliseum.

Fans are invited to kick off the historic night early with the first Fan Fest presented by Cone Heath from 4:00-6:00 PM outside the arena, featuring a live band, local food vendors, and the release of official Gargoyles merchandise..

Opening Night Roster:

Forwards

6 Wade Murphy

7 Deni Goure

12 Zach Faremouth

14 Patrick Newell

17 Anthony Rinaldi

18 Ryan Richardson

19 Ethan Leyh

24 Demetrios Koumontzis

27 David Gagnon

28 Logan Nelson

40 Tyler Weiss

86 Jordan Biro

98 Jake Elmer

Defensemen

4 Braden Doyle

5 Andrius Kulbis-Marino

9 Dalton Skelly

22 Artyom Borshyov

45 Colton Leiter

77 Noah Delmas

Goaltenders

30 Jake Sibell

80 Ruslan Khazheyev

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale. Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.







