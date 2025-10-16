Goaltender Antoine Keller Loaned to South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Antoine Keller has been loaned by Hershey to South Carolina.

Keller, 21, was drafted in the 7th round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals. Last year, Keller appeared in 13 games with Lausanne HC in the Swiss National League, the highest level of hockey in Switzerland, posting a 5-5-0 record with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. The Dijon, France native also played in two games for HC La Chaux-de-Fonds in the Swiss League, recording two wins with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage.

The 6-foot-2, 176-pound goaltender has also represented France internationally. Keller appeared in four games at the 2025 IIHF World Championship and led France to a silver medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Div. 1-A Ice Hockey Championship.

In 2023-24, Keller played for Acadie-Bathurst Titan in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. In his lone season in North American major junior hockey, Keller went 17-12-2 with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.







