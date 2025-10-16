Florida Everblades Season Preview

Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades begin the quest for their fifth Kelly Cup in franchise history when they face the Orlando Solar Bears this Friday at the Kia Center at 7:00 p.m.

This season marks the 28th season of Everblades hockey in Southwest Florida, which has seen unprecedented success in minor league hockey. Florida leads the ECHL in all-time postseason series wins, playoff wins, and Kelly Cups with four, including being the only franchise in league history to win three consecutive championships from 2022-2024.

Last season saw the Everblades' dynastic run halted in the Eastern Conference Finals - Florida swept the Jacksonville Icemen in the opening round, then downed the Orlando Solar Bears in five games, but could not follow it up in the Conference Finals against the Trois-Rivières Lions, ousting Florida in six games.

The Lions are one of only two active ECHL teams that have a record above .500 over the Blades in Florida's history, with the Tulsa Oilers being the other. The Everblades do not play either of those teams this season, but will face six foes outside their division. Most notably, Florida visits the Wichita Thunder in late October for the first meeting between these two teams in their history.

Other notable matchups for the Everblades this sesaon include Teddy Bear Toss against Orlando on December 12, Anthony Peters' return to Hertz Arena as head coach of the Reading Royals on December 27, and Fan Appreciation Night on April 11 against the South Carolina Stingrays to finish off the season.

Fans can catch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV, and select home games will air on the Heroes & Icons Network. Fans can also listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM, or online at espnswfl.com.







