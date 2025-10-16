Ben Meehan Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley; Vincent Sevigny Signs PTO with Hartford

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Ben Meehan has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley. Additionally, defenseman Vincent Sevigny has signed a Professional Tryout (PTO) with the Hartford Wolfpack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Meehan, 24, has played two games with no points and a -1 rating for Lehigh Valley to open the 2025-26 campaign, his first-full professional season. A fifth round, 140th overall, selection by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, the Walpole, Massachusetts native signed an AHL deal with the Phantoms on July 23, 2025 following a two-game stint with the Iowa Wild of the AHL in the spring of the 2024-25 season after concluding a five-season NCAA career at UMASS-Lowell.

In his fifth year, 6'0", 187-pound, left shot blue-liner tied for the team lead with 14 assists for 17 points to lead all River Hawks defensemen. He also ranked second on the team in blocked shots (27). He also served as team captain of the River Hawks during his final two seasons (2023-24 & 2024-25). As a Sophomore in 2022-23, Meehan saw action in all but two games for the River Hawks where he led all River Hawk blue-liners in goals (5).

Across 145 NCAA career games, Meehan logged 68 points (13g-55a) and 184 penalty minutes.

Internationally, Meehan won bronze with Team USA at the 2019 under-19 World Junior A Challenge held in Dawson Creek, British Columbia.

Sevigny, 24, signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with Reading on Sept. 2, 2025 ahead of his fourth professional season following a career-high 2024-25 campaign where he registered 19 points (4g-15a), 24 penalty minutes and a +25 rating in 49 regular season games with the Trois-Rivières Lions. A 2025 Kelly Cup champion with the Lions, the Quebec City, Quebec native added seven points (2g-5a) and a +13 rating in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff games, including two points (1g-1a) in three games played during Trois-Rivières' Kelly Cup Finals victory over the Toledo Walleye, four games to one.

The 6'3", 194-pound, left-shot defenseman played his first two seasons pro with the Bridgeport Islanders in the AHL where he logged 22 points (6g-18a) in 86 games. Across 140 pro career regular season games, Sévigny has accumulated 41 points (10g-31a) between the AHL and ECHL.

Training Camp Roster: The Royals 2025 Training Camp roster totals 27 players, including 15 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.







