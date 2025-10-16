Heartlanders "Open Season" Roster Is Here
Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders announced the team's season-opening roster ahead of Iowa's home opener - Open Season presented by GreenState Credit Union - on Friday vs. Tulsa at 7:00 p.m. Get tickets and game details here!
Goaltenders (3)
#35 William Rousseau
#67 Riley Mercer
#74 Dante Giannuzzi
Defensemen (7)
#2 Mike Koster
#5 Lordanthony Grissom
#6 Carter Allen
#22 Thomas Stewart
#23 Elliott McDermott
#28 Nolan Orzeck
#49 Kyle Masters
Forwards (14)
#8 Nathan Noel
#10 Keltie Jeri-Leon
#12 Max Patterson
#13 Brandon Schultz
#15 Luke Mobley
#17 Jonny Sorenson
#21 Isaac Johnson
#24 Jaxon Nelson
#27 Isaiah Fox
#36 Yuki Miura
#39 Matt Hubbarde
#71 Adam Capannelli
#88 Lucas Helland
#92 Jack O'Brien
Make sure you're here: Single-game tickets and the team's theme night schedule are now out for the 2025-26 season as the Heartlanders open the team's fifth season at Xtream Arena on Friday, Oct. 17 vs. Tulsa.
Call 319-569-4625 or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets/ticket-plans to learn more about ticket package options or group ticket pricing for company outings, birthday parties or community groups of 10 or more.
For Corporate Partnerships call 319-855-1775 or info@iowaheartlanders.com. Align your business with the excitement of the Heartlanders coming off their best season yet. Partnerships can range from in-arena signage, such as dasherboards and video board advertisements, to digital and social media collaborations, reaching over 20,000 followers. Our team is eager to work with businesses to create tailored corporate partnership packages that meet specific marketing and business objectives.
