Cincinnati Cyclones Announce 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster

Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced the organization's season-opening roster ahead of the 2025-26 regular season. Cincinnati opens their 2025-26 campaign on Saturday, Oct. 18 against the Wheeling Nailers at Heritage Bank Center.

Cincinnati's season-opening roster is composed of two goaltenders, seven defensemen, and 15 forwards. Below are the 24 names on the roster:

Forwards (15): Owen Cole, Gunnar Fontaine*, Luke Grainger*, Lincoln Griffin, John Jaworski, Ben King*, Ryan Kirwan*, Braeden Kressler*, Remy Parker, Justin Portillo, Nick Rhéaume*, Adam Robbins, Marko Sikic*, Zack Trott, Justin Vaive

Defenseman (7): Aaron Bohlinger, Nick Carabin, Jake Johnson, Ryan McCleary*, Andrew Noel, Rhett Parsons*, Elijah Vilio

Goaltenders (2): Ken Appleby*, Kyle McClellan

*= Assigned from Toronto

