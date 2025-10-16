Cincinnati Cyclones Announce 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster
Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced the organization's season-opening roster ahead of the 2025-26 regular season. Cincinnati opens their 2025-26 campaign on Saturday, Oct. 18 against the Wheeling Nailers at Heritage Bank Center.
Cincinnati's season-opening roster is composed of two goaltenders, seven defensemen, and 15 forwards. Below are the 24 names on the roster:
Forwards (15): Owen Cole, Gunnar Fontaine*, Luke Grainger*, Lincoln Griffin, John Jaworski, Ben King*, Ryan Kirwan*, Braeden Kressler*, Remy Parker, Justin Portillo, Nick Rhéaume*, Adam Robbins, Marko Sikic*, Zack Trott, Justin Vaive
Defenseman (7): Aaron Bohlinger, Nick Carabin, Jake Johnson, Ryan McCleary*, Andrew Noel, Rhett Parsons*, Elijah Vilio
Goaltenders (2): Ken Appleby*, Kyle McClellan
*= Assigned from Toronto
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from October 16, 2025
- Admirals Announce Opening Night Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Cincinnati Cyclones Announce 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Announce Season Opening Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Americans Announce Season Opening Roster - Allen Americans
- Utah Grizzlies Set 2025-26 Opening Day Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Heartlanders "Open Season" Roster Is Here - Iowa Heartlanders
- Solar Bears Announce Season-Opening Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Captains for 2025-26 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Knight Monsters Announce Season-Opening Roster - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Florida Everblades Season Preview - Florida Everblades
- Maine Mariners Announce Season-Opening Roster - Maine Mariners
- Savannah Announces Opening Night Roster - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Mavericks Announce Full 2025-26 Regular Season Roster Ahead of Opening Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Gargoyles Announce the 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Nailers Announce 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster - Wheeling Nailers
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Season-Opening Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Announce 2025-26 Season Opening Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Roster - Kalamazoo Wings
- Everblades Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Season-Opening Rosters - ECHL
- Adirondack Thunder Announce Opening Night Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals Announce 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster - Reading Royals
- Walleye Announce Opening Roster for 2025-26 Season - Toledo Walleye
- Preview: Royals vs. Lions, October 17th - Game 1/72 - Reading Royals
- Goaltender Antoine Keller Loaned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Oilers Finalize 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cincinnati Cyclones Announce 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster
- Cyclones Announce Two Trades Ahead of Saturday's Home Opener
- Forward Adam Robbins Signs with Cincinnati Ahead of 2025-26
- Cincinnati Cyclones Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster
- Cyclones All-Time Leader in Games Played, Goals, Justin Vaive Returns for the 2025-26 Season