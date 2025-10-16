Walleye Announce Opening Roster for 2025-26 Season
Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The sixteenth season of Toledo Walleye hockey gets underway with the first game of the season in Fishers, IN on Saturday.
Fifteen total forwards break camp to start the season: Sam Craggs, Denis Smirnov, Will Hillman, Tanner Dickinson, Jacques Bouquot, Brandon Hawkins, Conlan Keenan, Nolan Moyle, Darian Pilon, Jordan Ernst, Chad Hillebrand, Darby Llewellyn, Colby Ambrosio, Tanner Kelly, and Nate Roy.
Eight total defensemen make the cut: Tanner Palocsik, Brendan Michaelian, Bobby Russell, Colin Swoyer, Jed Pietila, Riley McCourt, and Dylan Moulton along with Nick Andrews assigned from Grand Rapids.
The goaltending trio is Liam Soulière, Carter Gylander assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit, and Nolan Lalonde assigned from Cleveland by Columbus.
Additionally, the Toledo Walleye have named Brandon Hawkins the ninth captain in Walleye history, the first Fish to wear the "C" since John Albert during the 2022-23 season. Sam Craggs and Colin Swoyer have been named the alternate captains for this season.
