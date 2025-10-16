Stingrays Announce 2025-26 Season Opening Roster

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced their season opening roster for the 2025-26 campaign.

The season opening roster is made up of 20 players including twelve (12) forwards, six (6) defensemen and two (2) goaltenders. One player has veteran status, eight have rookie status and twelve have played with the Stingrays before.

Forwards: Kaden Bohlsen*, Lynden Breen*, Stan Cooley*, Scott Docherty*, Patrick Guzzo*, Ben Hawerchuk, Ryan Hofer, Kyler Kupka, Dean Loukus, Jalen Luypen, Simon Pinard, Josh Wilkins

Defensemen: John Fusco*, D.J. King, Connor Mayer, Connor Moore**, Romain Rodzinski, Reilly Webb

Goalies: Mitch Gibson, Antoine Keller*

* Indicates player is an ECHL rookie **Indicates player is an ECHL veteran

In addition, Mitch Deelstra and Nolan Krenzen will start the season on Reserve, Seth Eisele on 3-day IR and Charlie Combs and Jordan Klimek on 14-day IR.







