Stingrays Announce 2025-26 Season Opening Roster
Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced their season opening roster for the 2025-26 campaign.
The season opening roster is made up of 20 players including twelve (12) forwards, six (6) defensemen and two (2) goaltenders. One player has veteran status, eight have rookie status and twelve have played with the Stingrays before.
Forwards: Kaden Bohlsen*, Lynden Breen*, Stan Cooley*, Scott Docherty*, Patrick Guzzo*, Ben Hawerchuk, Ryan Hofer, Kyler Kupka, Dean Loukus, Jalen Luypen, Simon Pinard, Josh Wilkins
Defensemen: John Fusco*, D.J. King, Connor Mayer, Connor Moore**, Romain Rodzinski, Reilly Webb
Goalies: Mitch Gibson, Antoine Keller*
* Indicates player is an ECHL rookie **Indicates player is an ECHL veteran
In addition, Mitch Deelstra and Nolan Krenzen will start the season on Reserve, Seth Eisele on 3-day IR and Charlie Combs and Jordan Klimek on 14-day IR.
