Worcester Railers HC Announce Season-Opening Roster

Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino announced today the club's season-opening roster ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The 2025-26 Worcester Railers HC roster includes 27 players: 16 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders. The Worcester Railers HC begin their season with Opening Weekend presented by M&T Bank, starting on Saturday, October 18th at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts against the Maine Mariners at 6:05 p.m., followed by Bluey Day on Sunday, October 19th against the Adirondack Thunder at 3:05 p.m. A block party will precede the Saturday night game on opening weekend from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Forwards (16):

Max Dorrington, Riley Ginnell, Ryan Miotto, Lincoln Hatten, Kolby Johnson, Tyler Kobryn, Ross Mitton, Tanner Schachle, Riley Piercey, Porter Schachle, TJ Walsh, Cole Donhauser, Matt DeMelis, Anthony Callin, Drew Callin, and Anthony Repaci.

Defensemen (8):

Anthony Hora, Calle Odelius, Cam McDonald, Michael Ferrandino, Jason Horvath, Matt Stief, Kabore Dunn, and Cole Fraser.

Goaltenders (3):

Tristan Lennox, Thomas Gale, and Henrik Tikkanen.

